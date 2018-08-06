2018 NAIA Football Coaches' Preseason Top 25 Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Just months removed from its second National Championship victory, and second-consecutive title, the Cougars of Saint Francis (Ind.) take the top spot in the preseason edition of the 2018 Coaches’ Top 25 poll, released on Monday. The Cougars have been rated No. 1 in each of the last 15-straight polls, including Monday's.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

For the second consecutive season, the Cougars lead the National Rankings after coming off their second National Title in as many years

Saint Francis is 2-3 All-Time in the National Championship game.

Arizona Christian and Rocky Mountain (Mont.) are new to the preseason poll. Neither received votes in the post-season edition back on Dec. 19, 2017. While the Phoenix were featured several times a season ago in the ranking, this is the first time since Oct. 3, 2016 that the Battlin' Bears have been featured.

Carroll (Mont.) owns the most No. 1 rankings with 57, followed by former NAIA member Sioux Falls (S.D.) (55), Georgetown (25), Marian (22) and Morningside (20).

Morningside holds the longest active streak with 125-straight Top 25 mentions.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2018 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Preseason (August 6, 2018)

RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL (1st PLACE VOTES) RECORD POINTS 1 1 Saint Francis (Ind.) (16) 14-0 366 2 2 Reinhardt (Ga.) 12-1 349 3 3 Morningside (Iowa) 13-1 340 4 4 Southern Oregon 12-1 324 5 5 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 11-1 310 6 6 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 10-2 296 7 7 Georgetown (Ky.) 9-2 268 7 8 Northwestern (Iowa) 10-3 268 9 9 Baker (Kan.) 10-2 259 10 11 Grand View (Iowa) 9-3 231 11 10 Southeastern (Fla.) 8-2 227 12 12 Benedictine (Kan.) 9-3 197 13 14 Dickinson State (N.D.) 9-2 178 14 13 Langston (Okla.) 10-1 177 15 18 Marian (Ind.) 7-3 167 16 15 Concordia (Mich.) 9-2 163 17 16 Sterling (Kan.) 9-3 159 18 17 Tabor (Kan.) 8-2 95 19 20 Campbellsville (Ky.) 8-2 86 20 NR Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 6-5 75 21 21 Kansas Wesleyan 8-3 67 22 19 SAGU (Texas) 8-3 51 22 NR Arizona Christian 7-3 51 24 22 Faulkner (Ala.) 7-3 46 25 23 Dakota State (S.D.) 8-3 44

Dropped from the Top 25: Oklahoma Panhandle State, Evangel (Mo.)

Others Receiving Votes: Montana Tech (44), Evangel (Mo.) (17), Oklahoma Panhandle State (15), St. Francis (Ill.) (12), College of Idaho (10), William Penn (Iowa) (10), Missouri Valley (9), Midland (Neb.) (8), Bluefield (Va.) 3