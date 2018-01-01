KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Following its first championship in program history, Wayland Baptist (Texas) claims the No. 1 spot in the NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. Wayland Baptist captured 15-of-16 first place votes and a total of 436 points.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

-Wayland Baptist closed out the 2017 season with their first red banner

-Wayland Baptist will lose two key players from the 2017 season but will return four top players that contributed to the 2017 title. The team will also benefit from four top newcomers.

-Teams that joined the Top 25: Reinhardt (Ga.), Northwestern Ohio

-Rio Grande (Ohio) currently holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings all-time with 57 total.

-No. 9 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school at 117-straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 in 2007. Rio Grande (Ohio) is second on the list with 108-straight polls.

Poll Methodology

-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

-The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes".

2018 Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll – (Aug. 14)

RANK WEEK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS 1 1 Wayland Baptist (Texas) [15] 17-5-3 436 2 2 Missouri Valley 19-3-3 422 3 3 Oklahoma Wesleyan [1] 22-1-2 409 4 4 Marymount California 15-4-2 394 5 5 William Carey (Miss.) 18-2-1 380 6 6 Mobile (Ala.) 18-4-3 361 7 7 Columbia (Mo.) 19-2-3 351 8 8 Georgia Gwinnett 13-4-2 341 9 9 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 14-4 323 10 10 Baker (Kan.) 16-5-2 313 11 11 Hastings (Neb.) 19-3-1 295 12 12 St. Thomas (Fla.) 14-1-2 277 13 13 Vanguard (Calif.) 16-4-4 276 14 14 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 16-4-2 248 15 15 Madonna (Mich.) 16-4-1 234 16 16 Rio Grande (Ohio) 14-2-2 227 17 17 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 16-1-2 209 18 18 Central Methodist (Mo.) 13-3-3 197 19 19 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 12-5-3 176 20 20 Cumberland (Tenn.) 15-3-2 168 21 21 Corban (Ore.) 15-3-4 158 22 23 Westmont (Calif.) 10-5-5 126 23 24 UC Merced 13-2-4 92 22 RV Reinhardt (Ga.) 11-4-2 92 25 RV Northwestern Ohio 14-6-1 87

Dropped From Top 25: No. 25 Benedictine (Kan.), No. 22 Truett-McConnell (Ga.)

Others Receiving Votes: Benedictine (Kan.) 84, Spring Arbor (Mich.) 55, Campbellsville (Ky.) 50, Dalton State (Ga.) 38, Bryan (Tenn.) 34, William Woods (Mo.) 19, Grace (Ind.) 13, Truett-McConnell 12, Hope International (Calif.) 9, Keiser (Fla.) 8, Southern Oregon 6, Science & Arts (Okla.) 5, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 3, McPherson (Kan.) 3, The Master’s (Calif.) 3