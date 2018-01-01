Softball Championship Dates Altered

KANSAS CITY -The NAIA announced on Friday that it would alter the Softball World Series schedule to begin one day earlier than in past years. Beginning in 2019, the series will begin on the Thursday prior to Memorial Day, as opposed to its normal start the following day.

The shift, designed to give teams three full days of competition prior to the off day, will better proportion the rest day toward the middle of the tournament on Sunday.

The National Administrative Council (NAC) approved of the measure which will change the dates of the World Series to May 23-29 in the 2019 spring classic.

NAIA Softball comprises 197 member institutions, from which 10 qualify for the Softball World Series held annually on Memorial Day weekend.