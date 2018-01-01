Case Study: Invitational Sports

The NAIA works hard with our member institutions to develop and bring new varsity sports to the NAIA. We recently became the first and only intercollegiate association to have cheer and dance as varsity sports and our commitment to expansion remains. Now men’s and women’s bowling is entering invitational year two status joining men’s volleyball and lacrosse. The Council of Presidents also recently approved women’s wrestling to become an invitational year one sport within the association for the 2018-2019 academic year. Becoming a varsity sport in the NAIA is incredibly exciting but does not come without a learning curve. In today’s brief we are going to explain where in the process some of our new sports are currently located and use case studies to illustrate and explain common questions received here at the national office. You can find the policies for emerging sports in the National Administrative Council’s Policy section of our handbook and additional policies within the Council of Faculty Athletic Representatives policy section.

NAC Policy, Article XXVII

CFAR Policy, Article III, Item 5

Exceptions Invitational Sports Beginning in a sport’s second year as an invitational sport, and thereafter, student-athletes must receive a determination of “eligible” from the NAIA Eligibility Center prior to representing an NAIA institution in an intercollegiate contest in that sport.

A student shall be exempt from the requirement of registering with the NAIA Eligibility Center and may represent an NAIA institution in competition without receiving an “eligible” determination from the NAIA Eligibility Center provided:

1) The student’s eligibility for participation was certified under the applicable eligibility rules governing the sport in its first year as a recognized invitational sport;

2) The student represented an NAIA institution in an intercollegiate contest in the applicable sport’s first year as a recognized invitational sport;

3) The student’s institution sponsored the applicable sport as a varsity intercollegiate sport as defined by NAIA bylaws and submitted a declaration of intent noting the sport’s varsity status; and

4) The student is properly certified as meeting all other NAIA eligibility requirements listed in NAIA Bylaws Article V.

An NAIA member institution may choose to forego this exception and request any student(s) participating in an invitational sport receive an evaluation from the NAIA Eligibility Center. Any such decision must be confirmed by the institution’s athletics director and faculty athletics representative in writing to the NAIA Eligibility Center and the institution’s conference/A.I.I. eligibility chair, and articulate which student(s) are to receive a determination from the NAIA Eligibility Center and in which sport(s). Should a member institution request an eligibility determination(s), the student(s) must receive an eligible determination from the NAIA Eligibility Center prior to representing the NAIA institution in an intercollegiate contest in the particular sport for which a determination was requested.

*The underline portion indicates new language added for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Emerging and Invitational Sport Timelines

Competitive Cheer and Dance:

Invitational Year 1: 2014-2015;

Invitational Year 2: 2015-2016;

Championship: 2016-2017.

Lacrosse (M&W) and Men’s Volleyball:

Invitational Year 1: 2015-2016;

Invitational Year 2: 2016-2017, 2017-2018, & 2018-2019.

Bowling (M&W):

Invitational Year 1: 2017-2018

Invitational Year 2: 2018-2019

Women’s Wrestling:

Invitational Year 1: 2018-2019

Case Studies

*Assume all schools are NAIA institutions unless otherwise noted.

Scenario 1:

Chief University (CU) has declared bowling as a varsity sport for the 2018-2019 academic year. Bowling is now in invitational year two, which means the teams and students must follow all NAIA rules and policies. CU has a bowler who has used 12 semester terms of attendance, but has one season of competition left. Can this bowler represent CU in bowling during invitational year two?

Answer 1:

No, because she has exhausted her terms of attendance. As mentioned in the question, bowling is invitational year two and CU has declared it as a varsity sport. This means that the NAIA’s eligibility rules, including term of attendance limits, must be followed. Therefore, this student would not be eligible, even if she has seasons of competition remaining.

Scenario 2:

CU has a male bowler who has a convoluted educational history. He would meet the exception to having to go through the eligibility center, outlined above, but CU decides to send him through the eligibility center anyway. The FAR and AD draft an email to the eligibility center notifying them that this particular student will be going through the eligibility center for a determination. Prior to receiving an eligible determination, this student represents CU in an intercollegiate tournament. Has a violation occurred?

Answer 2:

Yes! The school had the opportunity to certify this student on campus using the eligibility center exception. However, they decided instead to send the student through the eligibility center and notified the required parties of the same. Once the notification is provided then that student MUST receive a determination of eligible prior to competing for their institution.

Scenario 3:

Strike College (SC) declared bowling as a club sport in during the sport’s invitational year one season, 2017-2018. Paul represented the club program at SC during the 2017-2018 academic year. SC has now declared bowling as a varsity sport for the invitational year two seasons, 2018-2019. Will Paul have to go through the eligibility center?

Answer 3:

Yes! In order to meet the “grandfathering” exception, SC had to have declared bowling as a varsity sport in invitational year one. Since they declared it as a club sport, any student (including Paul) that participated in invitational year one will have to go through the eligibility center.

