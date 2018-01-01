ESPN Films Documentary Features Five Montreat (N.C.) Lacrosse Athletes

Article from Montreat (N.C.) Athletics

MONTREAT, N.C. – Montreat College lacrosse freshmen Brendan Riney and La'warren Hall, sophomores James Verdier III and Jacari Roberts, and junior Brandon Duncan will be featured in the upcoming ESPN Films documentary "Crossroads."

The film documents an inspiring and unlikely story of at-risk North Carolina teens being introduced to lacrosse and using the sport to become part of a family, build confidence and discipline, and go to college.

"The documentary is amazing," said Hall. "It is very motivational because it shows people that you can come from nothing and become something major."

"You're going to feel like you know all of us after watching the movie. We are all very excited to be part of it," added Duncan.

"Crossroads" is directed by Emmy Award-winning sports documentary producer Ron Yassen and executive produced by Houston Rockets star and North Carolina native Chris Paul.

"'Crossroads' is a very moving and inspiring documentary that explores the importance of teamwork and perseverance in the face of insurmountable odds," said Paul. "It captures the impactful relationships formed between teammates and the role models who believe in them. This incredible true story from my home state of North Carolina conveys the transformative and connective power of sports."

"This film spoke to me on a personal level, having been separated from my father as a young boy. Seeing our characters form a bond with a coach and an athletic director who help transform their lives shows that anything is possible with teamwork, drive, and perseverance," added Yassen.

The student-athletes all agreed that it was weird to continuously have cameras surrounding them for a period of time, but it was a unique and memorable experience they are thankful for.

"I'm excited to see the film premiere not only because I was in it, but also for the audience to witness the incredibly good group of guys that it's about," said Riney. "Personally, I've had great relationships with all of the guys, starting from when I first stepped on the field with them, which is truly remarkable because the differences between us were so drastic. Yet, I was accepted with open arms literally from the time I laced up my cleats to play with them."

The film premieres Thursday, Aug. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Click here to view the official "Crossroads" trailer.