Southwestern Christian upsets No. 2-Missouri Valley

BETHANY, Okla. — Southwestern Christian University opened its 2018 season with a 3-1 victory over nationally-ranked Missouri Valley Saturday at Cagle Family Field.



The Eagles never trailed the Vikings, ranked No. 2 in NAIA Men's Soccer, and cruised to a two-goal victory in their first game of 2018.



SCU jumped on top in the 10th minute when Jamie Campbell played a ball in the box that lead to a Missouri Valley handball. Matheus Goviea found the back of the net on the ensuing penalty kick and put the Eagles in front of 2017's NAIA national runners-up.



The Eagle defense effectively held its 1-0 lead until the 72nd minute when James Mann found Igor Stojanovic with a pass that led to a Stojanovic goal and a 2-0 SCU lead.SCU newcomer Damjan Kojic scored in the 90th minute to put game out of reach at 3-0.



Missouri Valley's Dominic Newton scored with 25 seconds left on the clock and made the final score 3-1. The SCU defense held the second-ranked Vikings to just three shots on goal on the afternoon.



Eagle goalkeeper Dev Bhamra made a pair of saves. SCU outshot Missouri Valley 14-12 and put seven of those 14 shots on target.



The Eagles will return to action against Friends (Kan.) on Tuesday, Aug. 28 in Wichita, Kan.