Tennis Championship to Continue in Mobile

KANSAS CITY -The NAIA announced on Tuesday that it will extend its agreement to keep the Mobile Tennis Center in Mobile, Ala., as the host site for both men’s and women’s championships.

The extension will guarantee that NAIA Tennis crowns its champions at the facility in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

“We are excited to have the NAIA Tennis Championships in Mobile through 2023,” said Scott Novak, director of tennis at the Mobile Tennis Center. “We feel honored that the NAIA would choose Mobile, as we know there is always great competition with other cities to host the 48 teams that comprise the championships. This event has brought great tennis to Mobile and has become a staple of our community.”

The championship in 2019 will be the 16th consecutive year hosted in Mobile. Additionally, it was selected as the 2017 winner of the NAIA Host Excellence Award for its school visitation program. The award-winning event organized each participating team at the tennis championship to visit an area school.

“The Mobile Tennis Center runs close to 30 major tennis tournaments a year, which accounts for over 18,000 hotel room nights and an Economic Impact of over 60 million dollars into the Mobile Area community,” mentioned Novak. “One of the things that separates the NAIA Championship are the Champions of Character® school visits. Before and during the NAIA Tennis Championships, 500 NAIA student-athletes teach tennis and sportsmanship values in our local Mobile elementary PE classes for two days. Many of our local young players were motivated to take up tennis because of the NAIA student-athletes teaching them to play tennis at their schools.”

NAIA Men’s Tennis comprises over 106 member institutions while women’s tennis features 114 institutions that carry the sport. Twenty-four men’s and 24 women’s teams qualify for their respective championship final site bracket play.

About National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA): The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., is a governing body of small athletics programs that are dedicated to character-driven intercollegiate athletics. NAIA members provide more than 65,000 student-athletes with opportunities to play college sports, earn $600 million in scholarships and compete in 26 national championships. www.naia.org | @NAIA