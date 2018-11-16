2018 NAIA Men's Cross Country Coaches' Preseason Top 25 Poll

By Lexi Naegele, Athletic Communications Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Oklahoma City secures the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll, announced the national office on Wednesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):

Oklahoma City moved to the No. 1 preseason rank after taking a No. 3 spot on the 2017 postseason polls.

Southern Oregon holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings with 34 all time.

Southern Oregon also holds the record for the longest active streak of being in the Top 25 with 91 straight appearances, dating back to 2008.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.” For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2018 Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] POINTS 1 3 Oklahoma City [14] 555 2 2 Columbia (Mo.) [5] 544 3 4 Southern Oregon [1] 527 4 5 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 482 5 9 St. Francis (Ill.) 471 6 10 College of Idaho 464 7 NR Eastern Oregon 452 8 6 Saint Mary (Kan.) 431 9 13 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 390 10 11 Oregon Tech 386 11 14 Indiana Wesleyan 381 12 20 Cornerstone (Mich.) 369 13 15 Aquinas (Mich.) 343 14 17 Taylor (Ind.) 340 15 8 Missouri Valley 299 16 19 The Master's (Calif.) 279 17 12 Indiana Tech 275 18 NR Milligan (Tenn.) 251 19 21 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 241 20 22 Westmont (Calif.) 195 21 NR Shawnee State (Ohio) 188 22 23 Reinhardt (Ga.) 160 23 NR Doane (Neb.) 138 24 NR Cumberlands (Ky.) 119 25 NR Mount Mercy (Iowa) 93

Others Receiving Votes: Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 86, Montreat (N.C.) 86, Northwest Christian (Ore.) 73, Northwestern (Iowa) 60, William Carey (Miss.) 35, Campbellsville (Ky.) 31, Madonna (Mich.) 30, Ohio Christian 30, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 26, John Brown (Ark.) 19, Marian (Ind.) 19, Vanguard (Calif.) 13, York (Neb.) 10, Dordt (Iowa) 5, Park (Mo.) 3, Dickinson State (N.D.) 3.

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics