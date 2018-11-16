2018 NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches' Preseason Top 25 Poll

By Lexi Naegele, Athletic Communications Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Wayland Baptist (Texas) solidifies the preseason No. 1 rank with 19 first-place votes, the national office announced on Wednesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):

Since the team’s first appearance in the 2016 polls, Wayland Baptist started at No. 18 and made their way to their first No. 1 ranking in 2018.

Wayland Baptist finished second in 2017 and will return four-of-five athletes to the teams 2018 roster.

Simon Fraser (B.C.) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings with 41 all time.

College of Idaho holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school, appearing in 75-straight polls, followed by Carroll (Mont.) with 65.

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

• Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2018 Women's Cross Country Coaches' Preseason Top 25 Poll

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] FINAL POINTS 1 2 Wayland Baptist [19] 560 2 5 Taylor (Ind.) [1] 530 3 7 Milligan (Tenn.) 512 4 4 Aquinas (Mich.) 496 4 10 Oregon Tech 496 6 8 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 483 7 3 Oklahoma City 453 8 6 College of Idaho 433 9 9 Madonna (Mich.) 422 10 11 Dordt (Iowa) 397 11 12 The Master’s (Calif.) 367 12 15 Southern Oregon 360 13 14 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 334 14 23 St. Francis (Ill.) 323 15 NR Montana Western 269 16 NR Vanguard (Calif.) 242 17 NR Point Park (Pa.) 230 18 24 St. Ambrose (Iowa) 226 19 NR Morningside (Iowa) 216 20 NR Cornerstone (Mich.) 204 21 20 Southeastern (Fla.) 188 22 17 Carroll (Mont.) 181 23 NR Saint Mary (Kan.) 160 24 NR Trinity Christian (Ill.) 155 25 22 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 145

Others Receiving Votes: Northwestern (Iowa) 142, Shawnee State (Ohio) 128, Westmont (Calif.) 127, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 49, Indiana Wesleyan 46, Southwestern (Kan.) 42, Hastings (Neb.) 31, St. Thomas (Fla.) 23, Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 9, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 3.

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics