Kansas City, Mo. - Shaye Slaughter of Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) has been named the NAIA National Football Offensive Player of the Week, Sean Powell of Northwestern (Iowa) has been named the NAIA National Football Defensive Player of the Week and Devon McMillin of Cumberlands (Ky.) has been named the NAIA National Football Special Teams Player of the Week, the National Office announced Monday. The three student-athletes were nominated for their performances during the week of August 27 – September 2 and were selected out of a pool of conference award winners.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Devon McMillin, University of the Cumberlands (Ky.)

Jr., P/K, Pickerington, Ohio

Recorded two punts for an average of 47.5 yards per punt, including one that pinned the Eagles on their own four yard line

Weekly Stats: 8-for-8 in extra point attempts 3-for-3 in field goal attempts Two total punts for 95 yards, long of 50



Defensive Player of the Week

Sean Powell, Northwestern (Iowa)

Jr., LB, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Played a pivotal role in leading No. 7-ranked Northwestern (Iowa) to a 28-10 season-opening road win over Valley City State last weekend

Weekly Stats: Three solo tackles and 15 assisted tackles 5 tackles for a loss of 18 yards 5 sacks



Offensive Player of the Week

Shaye Slaughter, Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)

Jr., QB, Harrisburg, S.D.

Slaughter helped propel the Tigers to their first victory of the season over Presentation College, 64-37 as he broke the DWU football record for most passing yards in a game

Helped the Tigers set a new school record for most first downs in a game with 45 and total yards in a game with 822 total offensive yards

Weekly Stats: Passed for 510 yards Recorded five total touchdowns including three passing and two rushing Recorded 67 yards on the ground



Offensive Nominees: Korbin Marcum, Culver-Stockton (Mo.) ; Isaiah Hawkins, St. Ambrose (Iowa) ; Adam Abbatacola, Arizona Christian ; Johnny William, Marian (Ind.) ; Tyler Toombs, Union (Ky.) ; Blake Ingleton, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) ; John Jacobs III, Avila (Mo.) ; Hayden Gibson, Dickinson State (N.D.) ; Eli Mathews, Keiser (Fla.) ; Jacob Bakken, Rocky Mountain (Mont.)

Defensive Nominees: Arinze Ekowa, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) ; Ryan Huerta, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) ; Tyson Burch, Webber International (Fla.) ; James Bagley, Arizona Christian ; Nicholas Holmes, Saint Mary (Kan.) ; Chad Scaggs, Marian (Ind.) ; Anthony Kelsey, Union (Ky.) ; Aaron White, Cumberland (Tenn.) ; Daniel Moreno, Dickinson State (N.D.) ; Devvon Gage, Southern Oregon

Special Teams Nominees: David Larson, Southeastern (Fla.) ; Michael Corso, Arizona Christian ; Sean Kline, Cumberland (Tenn.) ; Nicholas Rodriguez, Ottawa (Kan.) ; Justin Green, Saint Francis (Ind.) ; Bo Evans, Waldorf (Iowa) ; Marcus Montano, Southern Oregon ; Drake Higgins, Missouri Valley ; Darrin Gentry, Midland (Neb.)

2018-19 Football Composite Award Winners (Defensive, Offensive, Special Teams)

Week 1 (Sept. 05): Sean Powell, Northwestern (Iowa) , Shaye Slaughter, Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) , Devon McMillin, Cumberlands (Ky.)