KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Millene Cabral of Martin Methodist (Tenn.) has been named the NAIA National Women's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week and Sarah Carpenter of Hastings (Neb.) has been named the NAIA National Women's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week, the National office announced Tuesday. The two student-athletes were nominated for their performances during the week of August 27 – September 2 and were selected out of a pool of conference and Association of Independent Institutions award winners.

Offensive Player of the Week

Millene Cabral, Martin Methodist (Tenn.)

Sr., F, Porto Alegre, Brazil

Scored her 100th goal of the season in her final tally of the game against Aquinas (Mich.)

Sits just outside of the NAIA All-Time list for goals scored

Weekly Stats Four Goals Eight Points Led the Redhawks to a win in their lone game of the week



Defensive Player of the Week

Sarah Carpenter, Hastings (Neb.)

So., GK, Olathe, Kan.

Recorded a shutout against No. 2-ranked Benedictine (Kan.)

Weekly Stats: Six saves in tie with Ravens in 110 minutes



Offensive Nominees: Paula Ulreich, Harris-Stowe State (Mo.) ; Ruby Hallam, Columbia (S.C.) ; Riley Martinson, Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) ; Mackinley Gregus, Eastern Oregon ; Jessica Bianchi, Trinity Christian (Ill.) ; Corinne Villalobos, Grace (Ind.) ; Amanda Nebozuk, Menlo (Calif.) ; Pt Perez, Midland (Neb.) ; Maria Garcia, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) ; Michelle Pena, Kansas Wesleyan ; Bethany Massey, Georgetown (Ky.) ; Nicole D'Ambrose, Viterbo (Wis.) ; Erica Robertson, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) ; Payten Davis, Rio Grande (Ohio) ; Melissa Navarro, SAGU (Texas) ; Uchenna Kanu, Southeastern (Fla.) ; Taylor Mulder, Siena Heights (Mich.)

Defensive Nominees: Brianna Morrow, William Woods (Mo.) ; Eva Bower, Milligan (Tenn.) ; Anekha Birdi, Antelope Valley (Calif.) ; Allyson Kranstz, Trinity Christian (Ill.) ; Brenna Malatestinic, Marian (Ind.) ; Maia Wetzel, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) ; Haley Magana, Vanguard (Calif.) ; Adyson Blom, William Penn (Iowa) ; Kylie Young, Bethany (Kan.) ; Michaela Garner, Shawnee State (Ohio) ; Daritsa Herrera, Waldorf (Iowa) ; Erika Zapata, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) ; Ellie Guenther, Indiana East (Ind.) ; Brandi Hutchison, Science & Arts (Okla.) ; Ronja Andersson, Middle Georgia State ; Nina Haeberlin, Keiser (Fla.) ; Julia Stewart, Madonna (Mich.)

2018-19 Women's Soccer Composite Award Winners (Defensive, Offensive)

Week 1 (September 05): Sarah Carpenter, Hastings (Neb.) , Millene Cabral, Martin Methodist (Tenn.)

