Case Study: Transfers

TITLE: Case-Study: Who is a transfer?

Keywords: Transfer, Official Transcript, Transfer Player Eligibility Statement, Residency, Identification.

Transfers student-athletes can create some headaches for our on-campus personnel. There are multiple layers and many rules implicated when a student comes to your school from another institution. The gateway question though is, “who is a transfer?” In this brief we are going to give you some scenarios that have arrived in our email over the past month. Please see the below past briefs, the definition of transfer and identification, and our case-study scenarios.

Past Briefs:

We discussed this topic December of 2017, and we specifically covered students wanting to transfer in between the winter and spring. You can read more about this topic here.

In December of 2016, we drafted a brief on how transferring impacts the 24/36 hour rule and the progress rule. This brief is available here.

This past April, the membership drafted new legislation regarding transfer releases and residency. For a complete breakdown of that new legislation, go here.

Article V, Section B, Item 21 & 8.

Transfer: A student who becomes identified with an NAIA institution after having previously been identified with a two- or four-year institution of higher learning. Transfer students must complete the official NAIA Transfer Player Eligibility Statement prior to their first participation at the NAIA institution no matter how long ago the transfer occurred.

Once the student has completed the transfer form and has been in attendance for one term, the student is no longer considered a transfer student at the institution.

Identification: Identification: Representing an institution in an intercollegiate contest or enrolling in 12 or more institutional credit hours with a minimum of nine institutional credit hours at the NAIA member institution in any given term (excluding summer session) as reported by the institution’s registrar on an official transcript based on the institution’s official census date.

Case Studies

*Assume all schools are NAIA institutions unless otherwise noted.

Scenario 1:

Stan enrolled in 12 institutional credit hours at Wall University for the fall of 2018. Before ever competing at WU he dropped out and enrolled at Spokane College for the fall of 2018. When you request his transcript from WU, they report that he does not have a transcript. Stan has not gone to any other schools. Is Stan a transfer student?

Answer 1:

No, because he did not identify at Wall University. You have to go off of what is on the official transcript and in this case there isn’t an official transcript thus he never identified at Wall. Stan could compete immediately (if eligible) for Spokane and he would not have to complete the transfer player eligibility statement.

Scenario 2:

Marcus graduated from Valley College in the spring of 2018. He is now enrolling in Mountain University in their law school. Would Marcus be considered a transfer?

Answer 2:

Yes! He would meet the definition of transfer student because he was previously identified at another institution of higher learning. Just because he is a graduate doesn’t mean he is not a transfer and he would need to complete the transfer player eligibility statement. A graduate transfer would not have to serve residency.

Scenario 3:

Stacy graduates from her high school with a high school degree and an associate’s degree from a local junior college. She goes to an NAIA school right after high school with 65 institutional credits from the junior college. Is she a transfer student?

Answer 3:

No! Student’s cannot identify with an institution of higher learning while still in high school. Therefore, this student would not be considered a transfer student and would not have to complete a transfer player eligibility statement.

Scenario 4:

Magnus enrolls at Ward University right out of high school for the fall of 2018. Before classes start, Magnus represents Ward in an exhibition against a junior college. Magnus was not happy with his playing time in the game and withdraws from all of his classes and his official transcript does not show that he was enrolled in any classes for the fall of 2018. Magnus enrolls at your school for the spring of 2019. Is he a transfer?

Answer 4:

Yes! Remember that there are two ways to identify with an institution, one by enrolling in 12 or more institutional credit hours, and two by representing the school in an intercollegiate contest. Magnus represented Ward in the exhibition, thus he is identified even though he does not have a transcript from Ward. He would be charged a season and a term of attendance, and he would have to complete the transfer player eligibility statement.

