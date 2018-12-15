Indiana Wesleyan Begins Inaugural Season with Road Thriller

Story provided by Indiana Wesleyan Athletics

MARION, Ind. – The long wait is over and Indiana Wesleyan University football has finally played the long-anticipated first game in program history vs. Taylor. Indiana Wesleyan led by 14 points in the first quarter and had a drive stall deep in Taylor territory trailing by 5 with 6 minutes to go. Taylor scored a late touchdown and won 43-31.



ONE YARD SHORT

Down 36-31, Indiana Wesleyan forced a Taylor punt with 9:16 to play in the 4th quarter. On a 4th-and-9 play on the Taylor 38 and 6:16 on the clock, QB Zack Blair evaded the rush and attempted to run for the 1st down. He was stopped at the 30-yard line, just one yard short of extending the drive. Taylor followed with a 7-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a touchdown to give TU the 43-31 final score.



EARLY FIREWORKS

Indiana Wesleyan had Wildcat Stadium rocking early with two first quarter touchdowns. Blair connected with WR Bryaden Smith for a 32-yard touchdown pass midway through the quarter. Three minutes later, Cameron Lauck returned a punt for 68-yard to give the Wildcats a 14-0 lead just 11 minutes into the game.



BIG PLAY CATS

All four Wildcat touchdowns were plays of 32 yards or longer. Along with the two explosive plays in the first quarter, Dontea Henderson provided the big plays in the second half with touchdown catches of 57-yards and 79-yards. Henderson finished the game with 6 catches for 178 yards.



COACH LANGS SAYS...

"I thought that the first quarter of football was a very good indicator of what this football team is capable of this year. I was very proud of how hard our kids fought even when things got tough physically, mentally, and emotionally. I am looking forward to taking valuable lessons away from this experience and growing as a program."



NEXT UP FOR THE WILDCATS

Indiana Wesleyan travels to Anderson (Ind.) next Saturday, September 8. Kick-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.