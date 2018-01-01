Nealon's Overtime Winner Sets New Program Record

Story from John Brown Athletics

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. -- It took more than 90 minutes of play, but sophomore Sienna Nealon recorded her second game-winner in as many games and the No. 17 John Brown University women's soccer team came from behind to upset No. 2 William Carey (Miss.) by a 2-1 score in overtime on Saturday (Aug. 8) evening at the Orange Beach Sportsplex.

Nealon netted her third of the season in the 92nd minute of play on a penalty kick after being taken down in the box as a cross was incoming from the right flank. Nealon was taken down by a Crusader defender in the box, prompting the kick.

The goal sent the Golden Eagles (5-1-0) to a perfect weekend, knocking off No. 12 Mobile (Ala.) with 12 seconds left on Thursday, followed by another dramatic performance tonight, which marked the program's largest upset in team history.

This is the second time John Brown has set this mark, as the previous highest-ranked opponent the program had defeated was No. 10 Columbia (Mo.), earlier this season.

While out-shot 19-10, JBU held a 9-6 advantage in corner kicks, creating a good amount of offensive pressure around the William Carey goal.

The pressure finally resulted in a goal when senior Aspen Carpenter's rip in the slot bounced off the left post and in, beating WCU keeper Abby Baravik, knotting up the match in the 76th minute. Senior Jastin Redman began the counter-attack off a Crusader miscue and played a ball through the defense and up the right side to senior Melody Hagen , who sent the low cross to Carpenter in the box. Both Redman and Hagen picked up assists on the play.

Sophomore Caitlyn Logan backstopped the JBU defense in the most impressive match of her career, as she set a career-high with seven saves in the contest.

None was more impressive than her kick save on Silvia Leonessi's breakaway in the 34th minute, keeping the match scoreless. Later in the second half, with just over five minutes left in regulation, Logan denied WCU's Ana Paula Santos a game-winner when the keeper kept sight of the rocket shot through traffic and got a piece of it. Luckily, freshman Alair Love was defending the goal line next to her and cleared the sure goal out of harm's way.

William Carey took a 1-0 just before halftime. Santos, who attempted 11 shots in the contest, took advantage of a John Brown miscue and ripped a shot to the bottom left corner past Logan in the 43rd minute of play.

The Golden Eagles had an opportunity to avoid overtime, as Redman was denied on a breakaway in the 53rd minute of play and just before time expired in the 89th minute, Nealon was called offside by mere inches with a looming breakaway waiting in the wings.

Now 3-1-0 this season against NAIA top-25 competition, the Golden Eagles return to Siloam Springs for a match against St. Thomas (Texas) at Alumni Field on Thursday (Sept. 13) at 7 p.m.

