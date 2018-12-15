2018 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll One (Sept. 10, 2018)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Defending National Champion Saint Francis (Ind.) defended its No. 1 ranking in the first regular season edition of the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. After a commanding 49-19 win over St. Francis (Ill.), the Cougars are back in the top spot with all 16 first place votes. While Morningside (Iowa), Southern Oregon, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and Northwestern (Iowa) joined them in the top five this week, a pair of teams from the Mid-States Football Association Mideast Division jumped from the middle of the pack into the top 10. Marian (Ind.) grabbed No. 6, up from 15 a week ago, while the Concordia (Mich.) Cardinals advanced to No. 8 overall from No. 16 in the preseason poll.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

Saint Francis (Ind.) has put together a perfect 2-0 record thus far with wins over cross-divisional opponents in the first two games.

The Saint Francis Cougars are averaging just over 45 points per game after two contests.

It has been a big start to the season for Evangel (Mo.) in the opening weeks. The Crusaders are a perfect 3-0 and have gone from not ranked to No. 11, the biggest jump of the week.

Cumberlands (Ky.), Bethel (Tenn.), Montana Tech and Midland (Neb.) are also new to the poll this week. Each is still undefeated in 2018.

Carroll (Mont.) owns the most No. 1 rankings with 57, followed by former NAIA member Sioux Falls (S.D.) (55), Georgetown (25), Marian (22) and Morningside (20).

Morningside holds the longest active streak with 126-straight Top 25 mentions.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

2018 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll One (Sept. 10, 2018)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Saint Francis (Ind.) [16] 2-0 366 2 3 Morningside (Iowa) 2-0 351 3 4 Southern Oregon 2-0 339 4 5 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 2-0 324 5 7 Northwestern (Iowa) 2-0 308 6 15 Marian (Ind.) 2-0 289 7 2 Reinhardt (Ga.) 1-1 274 8 16 Concordia (Mich.) 2-0 246 9 7 Georgetown (Ky.) 1-1 227 10 10 Grand View (Iowa) 1-1 218 11 NR Evangel (Mo.) 3-0 217 12 9 Baker (Kan.) 1-1 196 13 14 Langston (Okla.) 1-0 189 14 20 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 2-1 165 15 12 Benedictine (Kan.) 2-1 151 16 21 Kansas Wesleyan 2-0 147 17 NR Cumberlands (Ky.) 3-0 127 18 11 Southeastern (Fla.) 1-1 126 19 NR Bethel (Tenn.) 2-0 111 20 13 Dickinson State (N.D.) 1-1 106 21 6 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 1-2 101 22 22 Arizona Christian 2-0 96 23 NR Montana Tech 1-0 88 24 NR Midland (Neb.) 2-0 44 25 17 Sterling (Kan.) 1-1 30

Dropped from the Top 25: Faulkner (Ala.), Tabor (Kan.), SAGU (Texas), Campbellsville (Tenn.), Dakota State (S.D.)

Others Receiving Votes: Montana Western 14, Faulkner (Ala.) 10, Webber International (Fla.) 7, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 7, Tabor (Kan.) 7, SAGU (Texas) 6, Keiser (Fla.) 5, Avila (Mo.) 5, Hastings (Neb.) 4, Siena Heights (Mich.) 3.