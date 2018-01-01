NR Baker (Kan.) Wildcats Upset No. 22 Doane at Wildcat Invite

Story provided by Baker Athletics

The Baker (Kan.) volleyball team hosted its annual 2018 Baker Volleyball Invitational on Friday and Saturday and the Wildcats posted an impressive 3-1 record.

The Wildcats swept Haskell (Kan.) (25-12, 25-20, 25-15) upset No. 22 Doane (Neb.) (25-14, 20-25, 25-21, 25-14) defeated University of the Southwest (N.M.) (25-14, 25-15, 25-9) before falling to Ottawa (Kan.) (25-22, 23-25, 20-25, 25-22, 13-15) in the finale.

In the victory over Haskell, Baker hit an impressive .330 and senior Ashley Sparks led the way with 11 kills, followed by teammates Olivia Brees and Taylor Bell who recorded nine and eight kills respectively.

Ali Clark led the defense with 15 digs, and both Megan Milroy and Skyler Bruck had 13 assists.

Against No. 22 Doane, the 'Cats upset the Tigers in four sets, as Sparks once again led the offensive attack with 20 kills, and Clark led the defensive side with 28 digs.

Collectively the Wildcats held Doane to a .083 hitting percentage while recording a .263 hitting percentage.

Baker continued to impress with a three-set sweep over the University of the Southwest. Skyler Bruck dished out 16 assists, and the Mustangs recorded 23 errors in the match. Brees was the only Wildcat to record double-digit kills with 13.

In the finale against Ottawa, the Braves clipped the Wildcats in a five-set thriller. As a group, BU recorded 15 blocks compared to the Braves five. Sophie Heldenbrand led Baker with five blocks, and Milroy recorded a team-high 22 assists.

Ottawa hit .288 collectively as a group and five Braves recorded double-digit digs.

Baker is now 5-9 on the year and will next host rival Missouri Valley College on Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. inside the Collins Center.

BOX SCORE VS. HASKELL

BOX SCORE VS. DOANE

BOX SCORE VS. SOUTHWEST

BOX SCORE VS. OTTAWA