2018 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 2 (Sept. 11)

By Pete Scantlebury, NAIA National Office Manager of Athletics Communications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — William Carey (Miss.) is the new No. 1 in the NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll after previously top-ranked Wayland Baptist (Texas) fell at home to Columbia (Mo.)

William Carey went 2-0 during the week of Sept. 3-9, jumping from No. 3 to No. 1. Baker (Kan.) also went undefeated last week and remains at No. 2. Wayland Baptist fell from No. 1 to No. 4 after its first loss since Oct. 14, 2017, as Oklahoma Wesleyan rounded out the top 3.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

William Carey returns to the top spot for the first time since Nov. 7, 2017. Last season, William Carey was the top-ranked team for seven consecutive weeks. William Carey claims the No. 1-spot for the eleventh time dating back to the 2000 season.

Grande (Ohio), which checks in at No. 8, has the most top-rankings with 57 dating back to the 2000 season. There was a deluge of new teams in the rankings, as Keiser (Fla.), Grace (Ind.) and Menlo (Calif.) all jumped up after not being ranked in the first regular-season poll.

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school at 119-straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 in 2007. Rio Grande is second on the list with 110-straight polls.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

and so on through the list. The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

For the complete men’s soccer ratings calendar, click here.

2018 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 2 (Sept. 11)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS 1 3 William Carey (Miss.) [13] 6-0-0 493 2 2 Baker (Kan.) [5] 6-1-0 477 3 4 Oklahoma Wesleyan 1-1-0 453 4 1 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 3-1-0 452 5 7 Mobile (Ala.) 4-1-0 416 6 8 Hastings (Neb.) 3-1-0 412 7 5 Missouri Valley 2-1-1 402 8 9 Rio Grande (Ohio) 4-0-0 389 9 10 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 4-1-0 366 10 6 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 3-1-1 345 11 11 Vanguard (Calif.) 3-1-1 335 12 12 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 4-0-0 334 13 15 Central Methodist (Mo.) 4-0-1 298 14 14 Marymount California 2-1-2 292 15 16 Bellevue (Neb.) 6-0-2 274 16 20 Columbia (Mo.) 1-2-0 240 17 18 Georgia Gwinnett 3-2-1 231 18 23 Westmont (Calif.) 3-2-1 221 19 22 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 4-1-0 213 20 19 Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 5-0-0 206 21 21 Reinhardt (Ga.) 3-0-1 187 22 17 Corban (Ore.) 3-1-0 184 23 NR Keiser (Fla.) 4-1-1 149 24 NR Grace (Ind.) 4-1-1 93 25 NR Menlo (Calif.) 4-1-0 69

Dropped from Top 25: Cumberland (Tenn.), St. Thomas (Fla.), Madonna (Mich.)

Others receiving votes: Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 64. Southeastern (Fla.) 58, WVU Tech 49, Cumberland (Tenn.) 44, Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 31, The Master's (Calif.) 22, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 20, LSU Alexandria 17, St. Thomas (Fla.) 15, Spring Arbor (Mich.) 11, Benedictine (Kan.) 10, Madonna (Mich.) 9, William Woods (Mo.) 8, Science & Arts (Okla.) 6, UC Merced 4, Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 4, Cumberlands (Ky.) 4, Tennessee Wesleyan 3

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics