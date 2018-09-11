2018 NAIA Women's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Poll Two (September 11, 2018)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the fourth consecutive poll dating back to the 2017 season, Spring Arbor (Mich.) remains in the driver’s seat of the NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25. The Cougars took care of business in their lone game of the week against Concordia (Mich.) on Saturday with a 2-0 win. Benedictine (Kan.) remained hot on its heels, however, jumping to the No. 2 slot with a 5-0-1 record, three of which came last week.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

Defending National Champion Spring Arbor (Mich.) grabbed all 18 first-place votes this week as they continued their hot play. As a team, the offensive-minded Cougars are ranked No. 11 in shots on goal per game (13.250)

Spring Arbor will have one match this week against Lawrence Tech (Mich.) before a home clash with No. 17-ranked Embry Riddle (Ariz.)

Midland is the lone newcomer to the Top 25 this week. The Warriors snagged a 3-1 win over then No. 14 Ottawa (Kan.) over the weekend to earn its place in the poll.

Spring Arbor continues to hold the longest active Top 25 Poll streak, moving to 87 consecutive appearances in the poll. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the national record since 1999 with 203 consecutive appearances, which was stopped on Oct. 24, 2017. Keiser (Fla.) is right behind Spring Arbor at No. 11, extending its streak to 85 weeks.

Lindsey Wilson own the most No. 1 rankings since 1999 with 58, followed by former member Azusa Pacific (Calif.) with 32, Westmont (Calif.) and former member Concordia (Ore.) with 19. Spring Arbor now sits alone in fifth place with 18.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes

For the complete ratings calendar, click here

Don’t miss a minute of any NAIA Championship this season. Buy your All-Championship Pass today.

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Spring Arbor (Mich.) [18] 3-0-1 498 2 3 Benedictine (Kan.) 5-0-1 461 3 2 William Carey (Miss.) 4-1 453 4 4 Vanguard (Calif.) 5-1 438 5 6 Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 5-0 429 6 5 Southeastern (Fla.) 5-1 427 7 17 John Brown (Ark.) 5-1 388 8 8 Marian (Ind.) 5-1 386 9 15 Cumberland (Tenn.) 5-0 379 10 7 Westmont (Calif.) 5-0-1 365 11 9 Keiser (Fla.) 4-2 354 12 11 University of Northwestern Ohio 2-2-2 307 13 13 Science & Arts (Okla.) 4-1 299 14 10 Oklahoma Wesleyan 1-1 297 15 18 Georgia Gwinnett 4-0 264 16 12 Mobile (Ala.) 3-3 250 17 19 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 4-1 242 18 15 Columbia (Mo.) 2-2 231 19 19 Eastern Oregon 4-0 216 20 14 Ottawa (Kan.) 3-1 192 21 21 Central Methodist (Mo.) 5-1 165 22 23 Hastings (Neb.) 1-0-1 164 23 22 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 1-1 147 24 24 The Master's (Calif.) 4-2-1 122 25 NR Midland (Neb.) 3-1 118

Dropped from the Top 25: Jamestown (N.D.)

Others Receiving Votes: Taylor (Ind.) 115, Trinity Christian (Ill.) 62, Siena Heights (Mich.) 45, Jamestown (N.D.) 40, Cumberlands (Ky.) 39, St. Thomas (Fla.) 19, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 12, St. Thomas (Texas) 10, Reinhardt (Ga.) 5, Bellevue (Neb.) 4, Concordia (Neb.) 3, Indiana Wesleyan 3, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 3