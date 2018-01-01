San Diego Padres call up Oklahoma City alum Brad Wieck

Article courtesy of Oklahoma City University Athletics

SAN DIEGO – Oklahoma City University alum Brad Wieck will join the San Diego Padres and reach the major leagues.

Wieck, a 6-foot-9 left-handed pitcher from Canyon, Texas, becomes the seventh OCU alum all-time to get to Major League Baseball. The Padres are set to visit the Seattle Mariners for a 9:10 p.m. CDT game Tuesday.

Oklahoma City coach Denney Crabaugh has coached five alumni who became big leaguers. Ashur Tolliver was the last former Star to make his big-league debut with the Baltimore Orioles on May 26, 2016.

OCU alum Freddy Sanchez became a three-time National League All-Star, won the 2010 World Series with the San Francisco Giants and took the 2006 National League batting championship with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“Brad has worked hard to earn this promotion,” Crabaugh said. “We are very excited and proud of him. It’s a great moment for him, his family and the OCU baseball program. We wish him all our best.”

Wieck, 26, spent the past season with the Padres’ Double-A affiliate, the San Antonio Missions, and San Diego’s Triple-A team, the El Paso Chihuahuas. In the minors this past season, Wieck went 4-2 with a 2.53 earned run average with 12 saves and 70 strikeouts in 46.1 innings. Wieck became a Texas League all-star with the Missions, but was promoted to Triple A before the all-star game. He returned to Oklahoma City on July 27-30, fanning two in one inning vs. the Oklahoma City Dodgers on July 28 at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Padres added Wieck to their 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. The New York Mets took Wieck 205th overall in the seventh round of the 2014 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. The Padres traded for Wieck in June 2015. The Philadelphia Phillies selected Wieck in the 2012 draft as well.