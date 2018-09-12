Corban announces addition of men's wrestling as varsity sport

Story via CorbanWarriors.com

SALEM, Ore. – Corban University Athletic Director Twiggs Reed announced on Thursday that the Warriors would be adding a varsity program, with men's wrestling officially joining the sporting slate in the fall of 2019 at Corban.

"This is an exciting time for Corban University and our athletic department," said Reed. "Beginning in the 2019-20 academic year, Corban will be adding men's wrestling. High school wrestling has been a very popular and growing sport in the Pacific Northwest, and adding a wrestling program will be a part of our strategic plan to increase enrollment as well as to bring high-character, Christ-centered students to our campus. I am excited to watch the sport of wrestling grow at Corban University!"

The addition of this program brings Corban's total varsity teams to 14. Corban is partnering with Courthouse Club Fitness (Battle Creek) in Salem to serve as a practice and competition facility for the Warrior Wrestling squad.

"We are thrilled about bringing men's wrestling to Corban," said Corban University President Sheldon Nord. "It provides a unique opportunity for Christian wrestlers to come to a University where they can pursue their athletic passions while earning a degree where they will learn how to make a difference in the world for Jesus Christ, and that is something we think is very exciting."

The University has received significant financial commitments from the Restore College Wrestling Group in support of Corban's wrestling program, helping jumpstart the squad financially. The Warrior men's wrestling program will become the 10th Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) institution to have a men's team.

"The addition of men's wrestling at Corban is welcome news to the conference," stated CCC Commissioner Robert Cashell. "It brings our sponsoring institutions of men's wrestling up to 10 in what we believe is the strongest wrestling conference in the NAIA."

Corban will begin competing as a varsity squad during the 2019-20 campaign.

The national search for Corban's Head Wrestling Coach is underway. For any interested candidates, CLICK HERE to apply.

For any media inquiries regarding this announcement, please contact Assistant Athletic Director for External Operations, Danny Day (dday@corban.edu).