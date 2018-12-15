2018 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll Two (Sept. 17)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Saint Francis (Ind.) Cougars are again the top team in the second edition of the NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25. The Cougars received all 16 first-place votes this week as nine of the Top 10 retained their spot from the previous week.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

Saint Francis continued its exceptional play on Saturday, Sept. 15 with a big 60-14 victory over Saint Ambrose (Iowa). The team ran away with the victory, handing the Fighting Bees their first loss of the season after gaining 682 yards of total offense.

As impressive as the offense has been, the defense has matched it. The Cougars lead the NAIA with 17 sacks and are holding opponents to an average of 200 yards per game.

Montana Western is new to the poll this week after an upset victory over then-No. 14 Rocky Mountain (Mont.). The Bulldogs grabbed a 24-21 win to crack the poll at 22 this week.

Faulkner (Ala.) is the only other team new to the Top 25 this week. The Eagles sport a 2-1 record after a 42-20 win over Union (Ky.) on Saturday.

Carroll (Mont.) owns the most No. 1 rankings with 57, followed by former NAIA member Sioux Falls (S.D.) (55), Georgetown (25), Marian (22) and Morningside (20).

Morningside holds the longest active streak with 141-straight Top 25 mentions.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

2018 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll Two (Sept. 17)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Saint Francis (Ind.) [16] 3-0 366 2 2 Morningside (Iowa) 3-0 351 3 3 Southern Oregon 3-0 339 4 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 3-0 324 5 5 Northwestern (Iowa) 3-0 308 6 6 Marian (Ind.) 2-0 294 7 7 Reinhardt (Ga.) 2-1 278 8 8 Concordia (Mich.) 3-0 253 9 9 Georgetown (Ky.) 2-1 237 10 11 Evangel (Mo.) 4-0 234 11 10 Grand View (Iowa) 2-1 231 12 12 Baker (Kan.) 2-1 204 13 13 Langston (Okla.) 1-0 194 14 16 Kansas Wesleyan 3-0 165 15 15 Benedictine (Kan.) 2-1 161 16 17 Cumberlands (Ky.) 3-0 155 17 19 Bethel (Tenn.) 3-0 145 18 18 Southeastern (Fla.) 2-0 139 19 20 Dickinson State (N.D.) 2-1 106 20 21 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 2-2 98 21 22 Arizona Christian 3-0 87 22 NR Montana Western 3-0 85 23 14 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 2-2 41 24 23 Montana Tech 2-1 33 25 NR Faulkner (Ala.) 2-1 26

Dropped from the Top 25: Midland (Neb.), Sterling (Kan.)

Others Receiving Votes: Webber International (Fla.) 23, Avila (Mo.) 11, SAGU (Texas) 9, Midland (Neb.) 5, Briar Cliff (Iowa) 3, Tabor (Kan.) 3, Siena Heights (Mich.) 3.