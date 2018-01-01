2018 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 3 (Sept. 18)

By Pete Scantlebury, NAIA National Office Manager of Athletics Communications
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After an undefeated week, William Carey (Miss.) hangs onto the top spot in the NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):
- William Carey beat LSU-Alexandria 4-1 in its lone game of the last week.
JoaguinRuiz Cabello scored two goals for the Crusaders, bringing his team-leading goal total to five for the season.
- William Carey claims the No. 1-spot for the 12th time dating back to the 2000 season.
- There’s only one new team in the poll this week, as Spring Arbor (Mich.) makes the jump to No. 21.
- Rio Grande (Ohio), which checks in at No. 8, has the most top-rankings with 57 dating back to the 2000 season.
- Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school at 120-straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 in 2007.
RioGrande is second on the list with 111-straight polls.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
2018 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 2 (Sept. 11)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]
|POINTS
|RECORD
|1
|1
|William Carey (Miss.) [14]
|495
|7-0-0
|2
|2
|Baker (Kan.) [4]
|484
|6-1-0
|3
|3
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|467
|2-1-0
|4
|4
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|441
|5-1-0
|5
|5
|Mobile (Ala.)
|427
|6-1-0
|6
|7
|Missouri Valley
|416
|3-1-1
|7
|6
|Hastings (Neb.)
|390
|3-2-0
|8
|8
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|389
|5-0-0
|9
|10
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|366
|5-1-1
|10
|11
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|359
|5-1-1
|11
|13
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|343
|6-0-1
|12
|15
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|326
|8-0-2
|13
|12
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|285
|5-1-0
|14
|9
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|273
|5-2-0
|15
|17
|Georgia Gwinnett
|266
|3-2-1
|16
|19
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|259
|5-1-0
|17
|18
|Westmont (Calif.)
|250
|4-2-2
|18
|16
|Columbia (Mo.)
|237
|3-2-3
|19
|21
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|226
|5-0-1
|20
|22
|Corban (Ore.)
|188
|5-1-0
|21
|NR
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|154
|6-2-0
|22
|23
|Keiser (Fla.)
|142
|4-1-1
|23
|25
|Menlo (Calif.)
|134
|6-2-0
|24
|20
|Southwestern Christian (Okla.)
|116
|7-1-0
|24
|14
|Marymount California
|116
|2-3-2
Dropped from Top 25: Grace (Ind.)
Others receiving votes: Grace (Ind.) 78, WVU Tech 67, The Master’s (Calif.) 51, Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 50, Southeastern (Fla.) 35, Benedictine (Kan.) 23, Northwestern (Iowa) 17, Madonna (Mich.) 17, Science & Arts (Okla.) 13, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 10, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 9, William Woods (Mo.) 7