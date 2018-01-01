2018 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 3 (Sept. 18)

By Pete Scantlebury, NAIA National Office Manager of Athletics Communications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After an undefeated week, William Carey (Miss.) hangs onto the top spot in the NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.

William Carey moved into the No. 1 ranking after the second week of the season, and currently sits 7-0 on the year.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

William Carey beat LSU-Alexandria 4-1 in its lone game of the last week. Joaguin Ruiz Cabello scored two goals for the Crusaders, bringing his team-leading goal total to five for the season.

Ruiz Cabello scored two goals for the Crusaders, bringing his team-leading goal total to five for the season. William Carey claims the No. 1-spot for the 12th time dating back to the 2000 season.

There’s only one new team in the poll this week, as Spring Arbor (Mich.) makes the jump to No. 21.

Rio Grande (Ohio), which checks in at No. 8, has the most top-rankings with 57 dating back to the 2000 season.

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school at 120-straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 in 2007. Rio Grande is second on the list with 111-straight polls.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

For the complete men’s soccer ratings calendar, click here.

Don’t miss a minute of any NAIA Championship this season. Buy your All-Championship Pass today.

2018 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 2 (Sept. 11)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] POINTS RECORD 1 1 William Carey (Miss.) [14] 495 7-0-0 2 2 Baker (Kan.) [4] 484 6-1-0 3 3 Oklahoma Wesleyan 467 2-1-0 4 4 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 441 5-1-0 5 5 Mobile (Ala.) 427 6-1-0 6 7 Missouri Valley 416 3-1-1 7 6 Hastings (Neb.) 390 3-2-0 8 8 Rio Grande (Ohio) 389 5-0-0 9 10 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 366 5-1-1 10 11 Vanguard (Calif.) 359 5-1-1 11 13 Central Methodist (Mo.) 343 6-0-1 12 15 Bellevue (Neb.) 326 8-0-2 13 12 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 285 5-1-0 14 9 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 273 5-2-0 15 17 Georgia Gwinnett 266 3-2-1 16 19 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 259 5-1-0 17 18 Westmont (Calif.) 250 4-2-2 18 16 Columbia (Mo.) 237 3-2-3 19 21 Reinhardt (Ga.) 226 5-0-1 20 22 Corban (Ore.) 188 5-1-0 21 NR Spring Arbor (Mich.) 154 6-2-0 22 23 Keiser (Fla.) 142 4-1-1 23 25 Menlo (Calif.) 134 6-2-0 24 20 Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 116 7-1-0 24 14 Marymount California 116 2-3-2

Dropped from Top 25: Grace (Ind.)

Others receiving votes: Grace (Ind.) 78, WVU Tech 67, The Master’s (Calif.) 51, Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 50, Southeastern (Fla.) 35, Benedictine (Kan.) 23, Northwestern (Iowa) 17, Madonna (Mich.) 17, Science & Arts (Okla.) 13, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 10, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 9, William Woods (Mo.) 7

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics