Men's Soccer

William Carey Poll 7

2018 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 3 (Sept. 18)

No change in the Top 5 as William Carey (Miss.) claims the top spot again.

 By Pete Scantlebury, NAIA National Office Manager of Athletics Communications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After an undefeated week, William Carey (Miss.) hangs onto the top spot in the NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.

William Carey moved into the No. 1 ranking after the second week of the season, and currently sits 7-0 on the year.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

  • William Carey beat LSU-Alexandria 4-1 in its lone game of the last week. Joaguin Ruiz Cabello scored two goals for the Crusaders, bringing his team-leading goal total to five for the season.
  • William Carey claims the No. 1-spot for the 12th time dating back to the 2000 season. 
  • There’s only one new team in the poll this week, as Spring Arbor (Mich.) makes the jump to No. 21.
  • Rio Grande (Ohio), which checks in at No. 8, has the most top-rankings with 57 dating back to the 2000 season.
  •  Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school at 120-straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 in 2007. Rio Grande is second on the list with 111-straight polls.

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
  • For the complete men’s soccer ratings calendar, click here.

2018 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 2 (Sept. 11)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] POINTS RECORD
1 1 William Carey (Miss.) [14] 495 7-0-0
2 2 Baker (Kan.) [4] 484 6-1-0
3 3 Oklahoma Wesleyan 467 2-1-0
4 4 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 441 5-1-0
5 5 Mobile (Ala.) 427 6-1-0
6 7 Missouri Valley 416 3-1-1
7 6 Hastings (Neb.) 390 3-2-0
8 8 Rio Grande (Ohio) 389 5-0-0
9 10 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 366 5-1-1
10 11 Vanguard (Calif.) 359 5-1-1
11 13 Central Methodist (Mo.) 343 6-0-1
12 15 Bellevue (Neb.) 326 8-0-2
13 12 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 285 5-1-0
14 9 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 273 5-2-0
15 17 Georgia Gwinnett 266 3-2-1
16 19 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 259 5-1-0
17 18 Westmont (Calif.) 250 4-2-2
18 16 Columbia (Mo.) 237 3-2-3
19 21 Reinhardt (Ga.) 226 5-0-1
20 22 Corban (Ore.) 188 5-1-0
21 NR Spring Arbor (Mich.) 154 6-2-0
22 23 Keiser (Fla.) 142 4-1-1
23 25 Menlo (Calif.) 134 6-2-0
24 20 Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 116 7-1-0
24 14 Marymount California 116 2-3-2

Dropped from Top 25: Grace (Ind.)

Others receiving votes: Grace (Ind.) 78, WVU Tech 67, The Master’s (Calif.) 51, Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 50, Southeastern (Fla.) 35, Benedictine (Kan.) 23, Northwestern (Iowa) 17, Madonna (Mich.) 17, Science & Arts (Okla.) 13, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 10, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 9, William Woods (Mo.) 7

