By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communication

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Park (Mo.) remains in the No. 1 spot in the latest edition of the 2018 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

Park is one of three undefeated teams in the Top 25 poll. What sets the Pirates apart from the other two teams though is that they have not dropped a set to date.

The Pirates will get into the heart of conference play in the American Midwest Conference in the next two weeks with three of the team’s next five games being against conference opponents.

New to the poll this week: No. 24 Central Methodist (Mo.) and No. 24 McPherson (Kan.)

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 59 total appearances.

There has only been one program that has been able to maintain the No. 1 ranking for an entire season, with former member Fresno Pacific (Calif.) accomplishing the feat in 2004, 2008 and 2009.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

For the complete rating calendar, click here.

2018 Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 2 (Sept. 18)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1ST PLACE VOTES] REECORD POINTS 1 1 Park (Mo.) [19] 11-0 560 2 2 Grand View (Iowa) [1] 12-0 542 3 3 Columbia (Mo.) 12-1 522 4 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 13-2 505 5 5 Viterbo (Wis.) 13-3 486 6 6 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 13-1 471 7 8 Midland (Neb.) 12-2 451 8 9 Missouri Baptist 13-2 430 9 10 Southern Oregon 14-0 418 10 12 Dordt (Iowa) 9-2 396 11 7 Westmont (Calif.) 11-2 367 12 14 College of Idaho 10-4 361 13 11 Hastings (Neb.) 8-2 336 14 25 The Master's (Calif.) 14-3 315 15 16 Northwestern (Iowa) 11-4 289 16 19 Saint Francis (Ind.) 18-2 272 17 21 Eastern Oregon 10-4 236 18 18 Georgetown (Ky.) 9-1 233 19 17 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 14-3 229 20 23 Montana Tech 10-6 225 21 13 Vanguard (Calif.) 14-2 224 22 24 Bellevue (Neb.) 10-4 190 23 19 Madonna (Mich.) 11-1 174 24 NR McPherson (Kan.) 14-1 155 24 NR Central Methodist (Mo.) 14-1 155

Dropped from the rankings: No. 15 Providence (Mont.) and No. 22 Doane (Neb.)

Others receiving votes: SAGU (Texas) 107, Jamestown (N.D.) 90, Carroll (Mont.) 39, Providence (Mont.) 29, Corban (Ore.) 26, Reinhardt (Ga.) 22, Campbellsville (Ky.) 17, Marian (Ind.) 13, Trinity Christian (Ill.) 13, Morningside (Iowa) 10, Ottawa (Kan.) 9, Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 5, Southeastern (Fla.) 3

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics