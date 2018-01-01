2018 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll Three (Sept. 18)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After capping another impressive week with a 2-0 win over then No. 17 Embry Riddle (Ariz.), Spring Arbor (Mich.) remained at the top of the NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 poll. The Cougars have rattled-off four consecutive wins since their 1-1 tie against University of Northwestern Ohio on August 29.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

Defending national champion Spring Arbor grabbed 17 of 18 first-place votes with another undefeated week. Allison Keizer ranks No. 3 in the NAIA in goals against per match (0.210).

The Cougars will be idle for the remainder of the week after a 3-0 win over Carlow (Pa.) on Monday (Sept. 17).

Taylor cracked the Top 25 after putting together a 5-0-2 record thus far. The Trojans will be put to the test with a pair of non-conference games, first against Cornerstone (Mich.) on Tuesday, Sept. 18 before a Friday, Sept. 21 clash with Campbellsville (Ky.).

Spring Arbor continues to hold the longest active Top 25 Poll streak, moving to 88 consecutive appearances in the poll. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the national record since 1999 with 203 consecutive appearances, which was stopped on Oct. 24, 2017. Keiser (Fla.) is right behind Spring Arbor at No. 9, extending its streak to 86 weeks.

Lindsey Wilson own the most No. 1 rankings since 1999 with 58, followed by former member Azusa Pacific (Calif.) with 32; Westmont (Calif.), former member Concordia (Ore.) and Spring Arbor check-in with 19 apiece.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes

2018 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll Three (Sept. 18)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Spring Arbor (Mich.) [17] 5-0-1 498 2 2 Benedictine (Kan.) 6-0-1 460 3 3 William Carey (Miss.) 6-1 452 4 6 Southeastern (Fla.) 6-1 438 5 4 Vanguard (Calif.) 6-1 435 6 7 John Brown (Ark.) [1] 7-1 434 7 5 Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 6-0-1 408 8 9 Cumberland (Tenn.) 7-0 402 9 11 Keiser (Fla.) 6-2 374 10 10 Westmont (Calif.) 7-0-1 333 11 17 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 5-2 325 12 8 Marian (Ind.) 5-2-1 322 13 13 Science & Arts (Okla.) 6-1 321 14 12 University of Northwestern Ohio 2-2-3 301 15 15 Georgia Gwinnett 5-1 260 16 16 Mobile (Ala.) 5-3 248 17 14 Oklahoma Wesleyan 1-2-1 235 17 23 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 2-1-1 235 19 22 Hastings (Neb.) 2-0 230 20 25 Midland (Neb.) 4-1 169 21 18 Columbia (Mo.) 4-3 168 22 24 The Master's (Calif.) 6-2-1 161 23 NR Taylor (Ind.) 5-0-2 140 24 21 Central Methodist (Mo.) 5-2 133 25 20 Ottawa (Kan.) 4-2 132

Dropped from the Top 25: Eastern Oregon

Others Receiving Votes: Trinity Christian (Ill.) 95, Siena Heights (Mich.) 50, Southern Oregon 27, Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 25, St. Thomas (Fla.) 25, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 22, Indiana Wesleyan 22, Jamestown (N.D.) 20, Cumberlands (Ky.) 16, Bellevue (Neb.) 9, Bethel (Tenn.) 9, St. Thomas (Texas) 6, Missouri Valley 3