College football: Bethel-Southeastern is the NAIA Game of the Week

No. 18 Southeastern (Fla.) hosts 17th-ranked Bethel (Tenn.) in the NAIA College Football Game of the Week.
Bethel, meanwhile, sits 3-0 ahead of this key Mid-South cross-divisional game. After a ten-point win over then-No. 2 Reinhardt (Ga.) to begin the year, Bethel beat its next two opponents by a combined 114-38
Southeastern-Bethel football: Game time, details
Game: No. 17 Bethel at No. 18 Southeastern
Time: 3:30 p.m. CT
Date: September 22, 2018
Location: Victory Field, Lakeland, Fla.
Southeastern-Bethel football: Game tickets
Fans can purchase game tickets
Southeastern-Bethel football: Watch online
Fans can watch the Southeastern-Bethel college football game online via the NAIA Network.
College football: Ranked NAIA football games for Sept. 22, 2018
(1) Saint Francis (Ind.) @ (20) Saint Xavier (Ill.)
(RV) Briar Cliff (Iowa) @ (2) Morningside (Iowa)
(17) Bethel (Tenn.) @ (18) Southeastern (Fla.)
(RV) SAGU (Texas) @ (13) Langston (Okla.)
(3) Southern Oregon @ Carroll (Mont.)
(5) Northwestern (Iowa) @ Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) @ (6) Marian (Ind.)
Ave Maria (Fla.) @ (7) Reinhardt (Ga.)
(8) Concordia (Mich.) @ Robert Morris (Ill.)
(9) Georgetown (Ky.) @ Keiser (Fla.)
Culver-Stockton (Mo.) @ (10) Evangel (Mo.)
(12) Baker (Kan.) @ Graceland (Iowa)
(14) Kansas Wesleyan at Ottawa (Kan.)
MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) @ (15) Benedictine (Kan.)
(16) Cumberlands (Ky.) @ Kentucky Christian
Presentation (S.D.) @ (19) Dickinson State (N.D.)
Texas Wesleyan @ (21) Arizona Christian
(22) Montana Western @ Eastern Oregon
(23) Rocky Mountain (Mont.) @ College of Idaho
Montana State-Northern @ (24) Montana Tech
Cincinnati Christian (Ohio) @ (25) Faulkner (Ala.)
(RV) Webber International (Fla.) @ Union (Ky.)
Saint Mary (Kan.) @ (RV) Avila (Mo.)
(RV) Midland (Neb.) @ Concordia (Neb.)
Bethel (Kan.) @ (RV) Tabor (Kan.)
(RV) Siena Heights (Mich.) @ St. Francis (Ill.)