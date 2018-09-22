College football: Bethel-Southeastern is the NAIA Game of the Week

No. 18 Southeastern (Fla.) hosts 17th-ranked Bethel (Tenn.) in the NAIA College Football Game of the Week.

After a one-point loss to University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) to begin the season, Southeastern (2-1) has reeled off two straight wins by a combine margin-of-victory of 58 points.

Bethel, meanwhile, sits 3-0 ahead of this key Mid-South cross-divisional game. After a ten-point win over then-No. 2 Reinhardt (Ga.) to begin the year, Bethel beat its next two opponents by a combined 114-38 score line .

Don’t miss a minute of any NAIA Championship this season. Buy your All-Championship Pass today.

Southeastern-Bethel football: Game time, details

Game: No. 17 Bethel at No. 18 Southeastern

Time: 3:30 p.m. CT

Date: September 22, 2018

Location: Victory Field, Lakeland, Fla.

Southeastern-Bethel football: Game tickets

Fans can purchase game tickets at the Fire’s web site here.

Southeastern-Bethel football: Watch online

Fans can watch the Southeastern-Bethel college football game online via the NAIA Network.

College football: Ranked NAIA football games for Sept. 22, 2018

(1) Saint Francis (Ind.) @ (20) Saint Xavier (Ill.)

(RV) Briar Cliff (Iowa) @ (2) Morningside (Iowa)

(17) Bethel (Tenn.) @ (18) Southeastern (Fla.)

(RV) SAGU (Texas) @ (13) Langston (Okla.)

(3) Southern Oregon @ Carroll (Mont.)

(5) Northwestern (Iowa) @ Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)

Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) @ (6) Marian (Ind.)

Ave Maria (Fla.) @ (7) Reinhardt (Ga.)

(8) Concordia (Mich.) @ Robert Morris (Ill.)

(9) Georgetown (Ky.) @ Keiser (Fla.)

Culver-Stockton (Mo.) @ (10) Evangel (Mo.)

(12) Baker (Kan.) @ Graceland (Iowa)

(14) Kansas Wesleyan at Ottawa (Kan.)

MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) @ (15) Benedictine (Kan.)

(16) Cumberlands (Ky.) @ Kentucky Christian

Presentation (S.D.) @ (19) Dickinson State (N.D.)

Texas Wesleyan @ (21) Arizona Christian

(22) Montana Western @ Eastern Oregon

(23) Rocky Mountain (Mont.) @ College of Idaho

Montana State-Northern @ (24) Montana Tech

Cincinnati Christian (Ohio) @ (25) Faulkner (Ala.)

(RV) Webber International (Fla.) @ Union (Ky.)

Saint Mary (Kan.) @ (RV) Avila (Mo.)

(RV) Midland (Neb.) @ Concordia (Neb.)

Bethel (Kan.) @ (RV) Tabor (Kan.)

(RV) Siena Heights (Mich.) @ St. Francis (Ill.)