Cats Douse Fire With Win In Lakeland

Story contributed by Bethel University Athletics

LAKELAND, Fla.- The Bethel University Wildcat game at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla., on Saturday was the NAIA National Football Game of the Week and it lived up to that status. The Wildcats remained undefeated with a 40-35 win over the Fire. No. 17 Bethel moved to 4-0 while No. 18 Southeastern fell to 2-2. The victory evened the series between the two at 1-1 as the Wildcats avenged a 62-13 loss in Lakeland last season.

The Wildcats marched 74 yards in 13 plays and took a 6-0 lead on a one-yard run by Anthony Hughes after they held Southeastern on their first possession. A Dalton McCann point after made it 7-0 at the 7:47 mark. The Wildcats converted on four-of-four third down conversions in the drive.

Southeastern answered with an 11 play 72- yard drive to tie the game. Quarterback Ryder Litten scored on a four-yard run with 2:33 left in the quarter to make it 7-7.

Bethel regained the lead at the 12:16 mark of the second stanza on a 19-yard, third down touchdown pass from Sam Castronova to Devante Jimenez. The pass capped off a 12 play, 75-yard drive. McCann’s point after made it 14-7.

Bethel’s Jaylon Dorsey recovered a Fire fumble at the Cat 42-yard line in the midst of a Southeastern drive. Bethel took advantage of the miscue and moved the ball down the field to take a 17-7 lead as the clock expired on a 30-yard field goal by McCann. The big play of the drive was a 30-yard pass completion from Castronova to Davius Prather.

Bethel had a 254-128 advantage in total yards in the half.

The Wildcats took a 23-7 lead on a five play 51-yard drive with 10:11 left in the third. Prather scored on a five-yard jet sweep for the score shortly after a Castronova 41-yard run to set-up the scoring drive. The McCann point after made it 24-7.

Southeastern cut into Bethel’s margin on a five yard scamper by Bryan Bell. Bell’s run at the 8:42 mark made it 24-14.

The Wildcat offense again took charge as a 68-yard run right down the middle of the field by De’Ontay Tate which set up a Taye Davis touchdown down run inside the Fire five-yard line to make it 31-14 at the 3:34 mark of the third quarter.

The Fire came right back on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Litten to Charlie Cook with 2:11 left in the quarter to make it 31-21. ` The third quarter ended with Southeastern at the Bethel goal line down ten.

Three seconds into the final quarter the Fire scored on a one-yard run by Litten to make it 31-28.

SEU took their first lead when Phillip Smith scooped up a Castronova fumble and ran it in from 34 yards out to give the Fire a 35-31 lead with 13:28 left in the game.

Castronova shook that off in a hurry as the Cats rallied with a ten play drive capped off by a 15-yard run by the Bethel quarterback to give Bethel a 37-35 lead. After a penalty on Bethel after the score, McCann was unable to convert the point after try and the Bethel lead stayed at two with 8:46 left.

With the Fire marching, Bethel’s Karrheem Darrington picked off a Litten pass and returned it 80 yards for an apparent score. A penalty, however, negated the run back but Bethel took over in Fire territory. The turnover led to a 23-yard field goal by McCann to give Bethel a 40-35 lead with 2:49 left.

A long pass play in the last minute for a score by SEU was brought back because of off-settings penalties. Demetrice Gilbert also had a big defensive play in the SEU drive knocking a ball away on a pass attempt to the Fires’s best receiver. A few plays later Bethel’s Senturian Du Reaux picked off a Fire pass and the Cats hung on for the win.

Castronova completed 16-of-27 passes for 192 yards. He also rushed for 91 yards in the game. Tate had 180 yards on 21 carries. He averaged 8.6 yards per carry. Breon Melvin had four receptions in the win. David Miller led Bethel with seven total tackles.

Bethel outgained the Fire 556-301 in total yards. The Wildcats had a 363-182 advantage in rushing yards and a 192-119 margin in passing yards.

Coach Brent Dearmon expressed how proud he was of his squad. “I’m so proud of our players. They played with a massive amount of pride and toughness tonight. This is a tough road trip and a very hard place to play. Our guys kept fighting and pulled out a huge road victory.”

Bethel remains on the road for the second of three straight away games with a trip to No. 9 Georgetown Saturday. It will be the first MSC Bluegrass Divisional game of the season for the Wildcats. The Tigers lead the series 4-1. Bethel beat the Tigers in the NAIA Playoffs in 2012. Bethel fans rank that victory in the top five in Wildcat history. Bethel’s Jahron Reynolds returned a kick-off on his birthday for 92-yards and a touchdown with just 13 seconds left to hand the Wildcats a 45-44 stunning victory. Bethel had lost to the No. 1 ranked Tigers earlier in the season at Georgetown 63-21.