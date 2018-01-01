Spring Arbor (Mich.) Volleyball Stuns No. 16 Saint Francis (Ind.) in Five-Set Thriller

Story from Spring Arbor Athletics
SPRING ARBOR, Mich. – In front of a boisterous Cougar crowd, the Spring Arbor (Mich.) volleyball team made a statement Friday night, knocking off No. 16 ranked
Saint Francis entered the night as the Crossroads League leader and on a 15-match winning streak but was dealt its first league loss of the season by the undaunted Cougars.
Spring Arbor’s victory was the first over a Top 25 opponent since the 2011 campaign when it defeated Madonna, who was also ranked No. 16 at the time.
THE BASICS
FINAL SCORE: Spring Arbor def. No. 16 Saint Francis 3-2 (15-25, 25-19, 25-20, 11-25, 15-13)
LOCATION: McDonald Athletic Center | Spring Arbor, Mich.
RECORDS: Spring Arbor 13-5 (4-4 CL), Saint Francis 18-3 (7-1 CL)
MATCH HIGHLIGHTS
- Spring Arbor got off to a slow start, dropping the first set 25-15, but the Cougars were not shaken, rallying back to win sets two and three.
- SAU showed its resiliency again in the fifth set after falling in the fourth. In the decisive frame, the Cougars raced out to a 7-1 lead. The visitors fought their way back, getting within one point at 14-13, but Alison Ford clinched the win with the final kill.
- Freshman Kyara Black led the way for the Cougars with a season-high 17 kills while making six blocks. Kasey Follis finished with 10 kills while Sydney Ritz had nine and Claudia Ellis and Ford chipped in eight apiece.
- Setters Annica Stotz and Hope Notter combined for 43 assists. Stotz handed out 25 while Notter notched 18.
Fifield anchored the defense with a match-high 27 digs and added a pair of aces. Olivia Slenk and Alyssa Walker also registered double-digit digs with 11 each. Stephaney
UP NEXT
Spring Arbor will look for its fourth straight win when it takes on Goshen College (7-12, 1-6 CL) in Goshen, Indiana on Saturday, Sept. 22. First serve is set for 3 p.m.