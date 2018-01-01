Spring Arbor (Mich.) Volleyball Stuns No. 16 Saint Francis (Ind.) in Five-Set Thriller

Story from Spring Arbor Athletics

SPRING ARBOR, Mich. – In front of a boisterous Cougar crowd, the Spring Arbor (Mich.) volleyball team made a statement Friday night, knocking off No. 16 ranked University of Saint Francis (Ind.) in five sets inside the McDonald Athletic Complex.

Saint Francis entered the night as the Crossroads League leader and on a 15-match winning streak but was dealt its first league loss of the season by the undaunted Cougars.

Spring Arbor’s victory was the first over a Top 25 opponent since the 2011 campaign when it defeated Madonna, who was also ranked No. 16 at the time.

THE BASICS

FINAL SCORE: Spring Arbor def. No. 16 Saint Francis 3-2 (15-25, 25-19, 25-20, 11-25, 15-13)

LOCATION: McDonald Athletic Center | Spring Arbor, Mich.

RECORDS: Spring Arbor 13-5 (4-4 CL), Saint Francis 18-3 (7-1 CL)

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Spring Arbor got off to a slow start, dropping the first set 25-15, but the Cougars were not shaken, rallying back to win sets two and three.

SAU showed its resiliency again in the fifth set after falling in the fourth. In the decisive frame, the Cougars raced out to a 7-1 lead. The visitors fought their way back, getting within one point at 14-13, but Alison Ford clinched the win with the final kill.

Freshman Kyara Black led the way for the Cougars with a season-high 17 kills while making six blocks. Kasey Follis finished with 10 kills while Sydney Ritz had nine and Claudia Ellis and Ford chipped in eight apiece.

Setters Annica Stotz and Hope Notter combined for 43 assists. Stotz handed out 25 while Notter notched 18.

Stephaney Fifield anchored the defense with a match-high 27 digs and added a pair of aces. Olivia Slenk and Alyssa Walker also registered double-digit digs with 11 each.

UP NEXT

Spring Arbor will look for its fourth straight win when it takes on Goshen College (7-12, 1-6 CL) in Goshen, Indiana on Saturday, Sept. 22. First serve is set for 3 p.m.