KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Saint Francis (Ind.) retained the top spot in the NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 poll after beating then-No. 20 Saint Xavier (Ill.) on Saturday, Sept. 22. While the top five remained the same, Evangel (Mo.) and Cumberlands (Ky.) grabbed their NAIA-leading fifth victories of the season.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

Saint Francis put together another gritty effort in a 27-19 win over then-No. 20 Saint Xavier on Saturday. The Cougars are outscoring opponents 178-61.

Defense has been a key to the formula for the Cougars in 2018 and central to that has been getting to the quarterback. Saint Francis is ranked No. 1 with 21 sacks in four games.

Webber International (Fla.) and Siena Heights (Mich.) jumped into the Top 25 this week after posting wins over the weekend. Four of the six teams in the Mid-States Football Association Mideast Division are represented this week.

Carroll (Mont.) owns the most No. 1 rankings with 57, followed by former NAIA member Sioux Falls (S.D.) (55), Georgetown (25) and Marian (22). Morningside (Iowa) and Saint Francis (Ind.) are tied at 20.

Morningside holds the longest active streak with 142-straight Top 25 mentions.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

2018 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll Three (Sept. 24)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Saint Francis (Ind.) [16] 4-0 366 2 2 Morningside (Iowa) 4-0 351 3 3 Southern Oregon 4-0 339 4 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 3-0 323 5 5 Northwestern (Iowa) 4-0 309 6 6 Marian (Ind.) 3-0 294 7 7 Reinhardt (Ga.) 3-1 281 8 10 Evangel (Mo.) 5-0 257 9 9 Georgetown (Ky.) 3-1 250 10 11 Grand View (Iowa) 2-1 237 11 12 Baker (Kan.) 3-1 216 12 14 Kansas Wesleyan 4-0 184 13 16 Cumberlands (Ky.) 5-0 176 14 13 Langston (Okla.) 2-1 173 14 17 Bethel (Tenn.) 4-0 173 16 15 Benedictine (Kan.) 3-1 169 17 8 Concordia (Mich.) 3-1 161 18 19 Dickinson State (N.D.) 3-1 131 19 21 Arizona Christian 4-0 121 20 24 Montana Tech 3-1 81 21 25 Faulkner (Ala.) 3-1 67 22 NR Webber International (Fla.) 4-0 62 23 23 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 3-2 47 24 22 Montana Western 3-1 33 25 NR Siena Heights (Mich.) 4-0 30

Dropped from the Top 25: Southeastern (Fla.), Saint Xavier (Ill.)

Others Receiving Votes: Avila (Mo.) 25, Southeastern (Fla.) 20, Midland (Neb.) 17, Eastern Oregon 7, Doane (Neb.) 5, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 4, Tabor (Kan.) 3