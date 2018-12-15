stop
2018 NAIA Football Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Poll Three (Sept. 24)

Evangel (Mo.) and Cumberlands (Ky.) pick up fifth win of the season, though top five remain the same

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Saint Francis (Ind.) retained the top spot in the NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 poll after beating then-No. 20 Saint Xavier (Ill.) on Saturday, Sept. 22. While the top five remained the same, Evangel (Mo.) and Cumberlands (Ky.) grabbed their NAIA-leading fifth victories of the season.

 

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

  • Saint Francis put together another gritty effort in a 27-19 win over then-No. 20 Saint Xavier on Saturday. The Cougars are outscoring opponents 178-61.
  • Defense has been a key to the formula for the Cougars in 2018 and central to that has been getting to the quarterback. Saint Francis is ranked No. 1 with 21 sacks in four games.
  • Webber International (Fla.) and Siena Heights (Mich.) jumped into the Top 25 this week after posting wins over the weekend. Four of the six teams in the Mid-States Football Association Mideast Division are represented this week.
  • Carroll (Mont.) owns the most No. 1 rankings with 57, followed by former NAIA member Sioux Falls (S.D.) (55), Georgetown (25) and Marian (22). Morningside (Iowa) and Saint Francis (Ind.) are tied at 20.
  • Morningside holds the longest active streak with 142-straight Top 25 mentions.

 

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
  • Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
  • For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

 

2018 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll Three (Sept. 24)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL RECORD TOTAL POINTS
1 1 Saint Francis (Ind.) [16] 4-0 366
2 2 Morningside (Iowa) 4-0 351
3 3 Southern Oregon 4-0 339
4 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 3-0 323
5 5 Northwestern (Iowa) 4-0 309
6 6 Marian (Ind.) 3-0 294
7 7 Reinhardt (Ga.) 3-1 281
8 10 Evangel (Mo.) 5-0 257
9 9 Georgetown (Ky.) 3-1 250
10 11 Grand View (Iowa) 2-1 237
11 12 Baker (Kan.) 3-1 216
12 14 Kansas Wesleyan 4-0 184
13 16 Cumberlands (Ky.) 5-0 176
14 13 Langston (Okla.) 2-1 173
14 17 Bethel (Tenn.) 4-0 173
16 15 Benedictine (Kan.) 3-1 169
17 8 Concordia (Mich.) 3-1 161
18 19 Dickinson State (N.D.) 3-1 131
19 21 Arizona Christian 4-0 121
20 24 Montana Tech 3-1 81
21 25 Faulkner (Ala.) 3-1 67
22 NR Webber International (Fla.) 4-0 62
23 23 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 3-2 47
24 22 Montana Western 3-1 33
25 NR Siena Heights (Mich.) 4-0 30

Dropped from the Top 25: Southeastern (Fla.), Saint Xavier (Ill.)

Others Receiving Votes: Avila (Mo.) 25, Southeastern (Fla.) 20, Midland (Neb.) 17, Eastern Oregon 7, Doane (Neb.) 5, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 4, Tabor (Kan.) 3

