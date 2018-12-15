2018 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll Three (Sept. 24)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Saint Francis (Ind.) retained the top spot in the NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 poll after beating then-No. 20 Saint Xavier (Ill.) on Saturday, Sept. 22. While the top five remained the same, Evangel (Mo.) and Cumberlands (Ky.) grabbed their NAIA-leading fifth victories of the season.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)
- Saint Francis put together another gritty effort in a 27-19 win over then-No. 20 Saint Xavier on Saturday. The Cougars are outscoring opponents 178-61.
- Defense has been a key to the formula for the Cougars in 2018 and central to that has been getting to the quarterback. Saint Francis is ranked No. 1 with 21 sacks in four games.
- Webber International (Fla.) and Siena Heights (Mich.) jumped into the Top 25 this week after posting wins over the weekend. Four of the six teams in the Mid-States Football Association Mideast Division are represented this week.
- Carroll (Mont.) owns the most No. 1 rankings with 57, followed by former NAIA member Sioux Falls (S.D.) (55), Georgetown (25) and Marian (22). Morningside (Iowa) and Saint Francis (Ind.) are tied at 20.
- Morningside holds the longest active streak with 142-straight Top 25 mentions.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
- Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
2018 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll Three (Sept. 24)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Saint Francis (Ind.) [16]
|4-0
|366
|2
|2
|Morningside (Iowa)
|4-0
|351
|3
|3
|Southern Oregon
|4-0
|339
|4
|4
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|3-0
|323
|5
|5
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|4-0
|309
|6
|6
|Marian (Ind.)
|3-0
|294
|7
|7
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|3-1
|281
|8
|10
|Evangel (Mo.)
|5-0
|257
|9
|9
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|3-1
|250
|10
|11
|Grand View (Iowa)
|2-1
|237
|11
|12
|Baker (Kan.)
|3-1
|216
|12
|14
|Kansas Wesleyan
|4-0
|184
|13
|16
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|5-0
|176
|14
|13
|Langston (Okla.)
|2-1
|173
|14
|17
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|4-0
|173
|16
|15
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|3-1
|169
|17
|8
|Concordia (Mich.)
|3-1
|161
|18
|19
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|3-1
|131
|19
|21
|Arizona Christian
|4-0
|121
|20
|24
|Montana Tech
|3-1
|81
|21
|25
|Faulkner (Ala.)
|3-1
|67
|22
|NR
|Webber International (Fla.)
|4-0
|62
|23
|23
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|3-2
|47
|24
|22
|Montana Western
|3-1
|33
|25
|NR
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|4-0
|30
Dropped from the Top 25: Southeastern (Fla.), Saint Xavier (Ill.)
Others Receiving Votes: Avila (Mo.) 25, Southeastern (Fla.) 20, Midland (Neb.) 17, Eastern Oregon 7, Doane (Neb.) 5, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 4, Tabor (Kan.) 3