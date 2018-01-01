2018 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll Four (Sept. 25)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Spring Arbor (Mich.) remained on top in an off week in the latest edition of the NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25. William Carey (Miss.) jumped one spot from No. 3 to No. 2 after a win over Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) while John Brown (Ark.) won its fourth game in a row to move up to No. 5.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

No. 1-ranked Spring Arbor (Mich.) ranks No. 6 overall in the NAIA in shutouts per game. The team currently has five to its credit and has shut-out each team over the span of its four-game win streak.

After an early week victory over Carlow (Pa.) last week on Sept. 17, the Cougars will be back to action on Saturday against No. 22 Taylor (Ind.).

Trinity Christian (Ill.) is the newcomer in the Top 25. The Trolls are 9-0 on the season after having played just three games at home.

Spring Arbor continues to hold the longest active Top 25 Poll streak, moving to 89 consecutive appearances in the poll. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the national record since 1999 with 203 consecutive appearances, which was stopped on Oct. 24, 2017. Keiser (Fla.) is right behind Spring Arbor at No. 9, extending its streak to 87 weeks.

Lindsey Wilson own the most No. 1 rankings since 1999 with 58, followed by former member Azusa Pacific (Calif.) with 32. Spring Arbor is in third with 20 followed closely by Westmont (Calif.) and former member Concordia (Ore.) with 19 apiece.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

2018 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll Four (Sept. 25)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Spring Arbor (Mich.) [17] 6-0-1 498 2 3 William Carey (Miss.) 7-1 464 3 2 Benedictine (Kan.) 8-0-1 455 4 4 Southeastern (Fla.) 8-1 452 5 6 John Brown (Ark.) [1] 7-1 432 6 5 Vanguard (Calif.) 6-1 413 7 7 Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 7-0-1 409 8 8 Cumberland (Tenn.) 9-0 399 9 9 Keiser (Fla.) 8-2 381 10 10 Westmont (Calif.) 7-0-1 342 11 11 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 6-2 338 12 12 Marian (Ind.) 5-2-1 324 13 14 University of Northwestern Ohio 3-2-3 309 14 17 Oklahoma Wesleyan 3-2-1 267 15 17 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 2-2-1 260 16 16 Mobile (Ala.) 5-3 259 17 13 Science & Arts (Okla.) 6-2 244 18 19 Hastings (Neb.) 5-0-1 234 19 15 Georgia Gwinnett 6-2 223 20 20 Midland (Neb.) 6-1 190 21 21 Columbia (Mo.) 6-3 172 22 22 The Master's (Calif.) 6-2-1 159 22 23 Taylor (Ind.) 7-0-2 159 24 24 Central Methodist (Mo.) 7-2 130 25 NR Trinity Christian (Ill.) 9-0 100

Dropped from the Top 25: Ottawa (Kan.)

Others Receiving Votes: Ottawa (Kan.) 94, Siena Heights (Mich.) 69, Eastern Oregon 40, Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 30, Indiana Wesleyan 19, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 18, Bethel (Tenn.) 14, St. Thomas (Texas) 13, Cumberlands (Ky.) 13, Oklahoma City 5, Kansas Wesleyan 3, Jamestown (N.D.) 3, Southern Oregon 3