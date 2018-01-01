2018 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - Week 4 (Sept. 25)

By Pete Scantlebury, NAIA National Office Manager of Athletics Communications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – William Carey (Miss.) remains at the top of the 2018 NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll after an idle week where its lone game was canceled.

Behind the Crusaders, however, was a shake-up in the Top 5 after previous No. 2 Baker (Kan.) dropped two games on the week.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

William Carey did not play during the previous week after a game against Texas College was canceled.

William Carey claims the No. 1-spot for the 13th time dating back to the 2000 season, and remains undefeated at 7-0 this season.

Baker, the previous No. 2 team, dropped two 1-0 games to 23rd-ranked Benedictine (Kan.) and fifth-ranked Missouri Valley. Those tough losses sent Baker to the tenth spot in the current rankings.

Three new teams make an appearance in the latest poll: Benedictine is at No. 23, Southeastern (Fla.) checks in at 24 and Madonna (Mich.) is in a tie at 25.

Rio Grande (Ohio), which checks in at No. 7, has the most top-rankings with 57 dating back to the 2000 season.

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school at 121-straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 in 2007. Rio Grande is second on the list with 112-straight polls.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

and so on through the list. The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

2018 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 2 (Sept. 11)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 1 William Carey (Miss.) [16] 7-0-0 497 2 3 Oklahoma Wesleyan [2] 5-1-0 483 3 5 Mobile (Ala.) 7-1-0 453 4 4 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 5-1-0 445 5 6 Missouri Valley 5-1-1 444 6 7 Hastings (Neb.) 5-2-0 405 7 8 Rio Grande (Ohio) 7-0-0 391 8 11 Central Methodist (Mo.) 8-0-1 385 9 9 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 6-1-1 382 10 2 Baker (Kan.) 6-3-0 348 11 12 Bellevue (Neb.) 10-0-2 342 12 10 Vanguard (Calif.) 5-2-1 321 13 13 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 7-1-0 312 14 14 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 6-2-0 288 15 19 Reinhardt (Ga.) 7-0-1 266 16 18 Columbia (Mo.) 4-2-1 252 17 17 Westmont (Calif.) 4-2-2 245 18 20 Corban (Ore.) 7-1-0 219 19 16 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 6-2-0 216 20 24 Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 8-1-0 167 21 23 Menlo (Calif.) 5-2-0 155 22 21 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 6-3-0 136 23 NR Benedictine (Kan.) 5-2-2 133 24 NR Southeastern (Fla.) 6-1-1 124 25 15 Georgia Gwinnett 3-4-1 101 25 NR Madonna (Mich.) 6-2-0 101

Dropped from Top 25: Marymount (Calif.); Keiser (Fla.)

Others receiving votes: Marymount (Calif.) 71, Keiser (Fla.) 52, The Master’s (Calif.) 36, Grace (Ind.) 30, WVU Tech 26, Science & Arts (Okla.) 22, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 22, Southern Oregon 13, University of Northwest Ohio 12, William Woods (Mo.) 7, Northwestern (Iowa) 7, Bethel (Tenn.) 3, Union (Ky.) 3

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics