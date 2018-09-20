Corban (Ore.) Announces Additions of Men's and Women's Lacrosse as Varsity Sports

Story provided by Corban (Ore.) Athletics

SALEM, Ore. – Corban University Athletic Director Twiggs Reed announced on Monday that the Warriors would be adding two varsity programs, with men's and women's lacrosse officially joining the sporting slate in the fall of 2019 at Corban.

"This is an exciting time for Corban University and our athletic department," said Reed. "Lacrosse has been the fastest growing sport in America for the past 20 years, and it is a part of our strategic plan to increase student enrollment as well as to bring high-character, Christ-centered students to our campus. I'm excited for the future of Corban Athletics, and I'm thrilled with the addition of these two teams!"

The addition of these two programs bring Corban's total varsity teams to 16. It joins men's wrestling as one of three new varsity athletic programs that begin in the fall of 2019 at Corban.

"We are ecstatic about bringing men's and women's lacrosse to Corban," said Corban University President Sheldon Nord. "It provides a fantastic opportunity for Christian lacrosse players to come to a University where they can learn about how to make a difference in the world for Jesus Christ while getting to play the sport that they love, and that is something we believe is very exciting."

Lacrosse is one of the most quickly growing sports in the United States, and in recent years has been gaining a lot of momentum on the west coast. In the state of Oregon alone, 61 high schools have the sport of lacrosse as a varsity sport. Lacrosse was also the fastest growing sport in the state of Oregon as of 2016 in regards to percentage of growth when compared to all other states in the United States.

There are currently 32 varsity NAIA men's lacrosse varsity programs and 37 varsity women's lacrosse teams in the NAIA, with the number growing quickly in recent years.

Corban will begin competing as varsity men's and women's lacrosse teams during the 2019-20 campaign.

The national search for Corban's lacrosse coach is underway.

CLICK HERE to apply for the lacrosse head coaching position.

For any media inquiries, please contact Assistant Athletic Director for External Operations, Danny Day (dday@corban.edu).