Benedictine (Kan.) knocks off second-straight Top 10 team

ATCHISON, Kan. – The No. 23 Benedictine Men's Soccer team overcame quite a bit to knock off eighth-ranked Central Methodist University Wednesday night. The Ravens scored a late goal to top the Eagles 3-2.

With the score tied 2-2 late in the match and the Ravens down to 10 men, Benedictine (6-2-2, 3-0-0 Heart)earned a throw-in on the near sideline. Trayton Schafer's throw went off the back of JJ Johannsen and Adam Bruce found the net to push the Ravens in front 3-2 with 90 seconds to play in the match.

Benedictine's defense held strong in the final 1:30 to secure the win. Prior to Wednesday's match, the Eagles had only allowed two goals the entire season.

The Ravens and Eagles played to a 1-1 tie in the first half. CMU's Daniel Hernandez scored the first goal of the match in the 24th minute, but Benedictine had an answer seven minutes later.

Griffin Lloyd took a free kick and found Bo Reis, who headed home the goal inside the far post in the 31st minute.

Isaac Jenkins made four saves in the opening half to help keep the score even through 45 minutes of play. He finished with seven saves in the match.

CMU (8-1-1, 2-1-0 Heart) took the lead once again in the 64th minute as Hernandez notched his second goal of the match.

The Ravens were up to the task as Schafer gave the crowd a preview of the excitement coming later in the match. The senior sent in a long throw that deflected off Johannsen, then off the cross bar before Calum James guided it into the net to tie the game 2-2 in the 79th minute.

In the 84th minute, Adam Mullen received his second yellow card, meaning the Ravens would finish the match down to 10 men. Once again, Benedictine was up to the challenge, scoring in the 89th minute to earn the win.

The match was physical from the onset, with Benedictine whistled for eight first-half fouls and 14 in the match. CMU was called for 10 fouls in the first half and 18 in the match.

The Ravens had 11 shots, six coming on goal. CMU had 14 shots, 10 shots on goal.

The win over the eighth-ranked Eagles is the third-straight win for BC, and the second-straight top-10 win for the Ravens, as they beat then-No. 2 Baker on Saturday.