NAIA Game of the Week: No. 6 Marian at No. 1 Saint Francis

No. 1 St. Francis (Ind.) hosts sixth-ranked Marian (Ind.) in the NAIA Football Game of the Week on Saturday.

Both teams sport flawless records, with the St. Francis Cougars at 4-0 and the Knights at 3-0. This will also be a match-up of the two most prolific passers in the Mid-States Mideast division; Marian quarterback Luke Johnston leads the division with 281.7 yards per game and St. Francis quarterback Matt Crable is right behind him at 261.5 yards per game. Each has thrown a division-leading eight touchdown passes this season.

St. Francis-Marian football: Game time, details

Game: No. 6 Marian (Ind.) at No. 1 St. Francis (Ind.)

Time: 5 p.m. CT

Date: September 29, 2018

Location: D'Arcy Stadium, Ft. Wayne, Ind.

St. Francis-Marian football: Game tickets

Ticket information for the St. Francis-Marian football game can be found here.

St. Francis-Marian football: Watch online

Fans can watch the St. Francis-Marian college football game online via the NAIA Network.

