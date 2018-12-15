2018 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll Four (Oct. 1)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Five upsets created dynamic shifts in the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 as Morningside (Iowa) found itself in the top spot for the week. The 5-0 Mustangs earned their first No. 1-ranking in 2018 as former No. 1 Saint Francis (Ind.) fell in the NAIA Game of the Week to then-No. 6 Marian (Ind.) on Sept. 29.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)
- Morningside’s dominance continued against Hastings (Neb.) with a 65-0 win on the road. In the game, the top team in the nation recorded 682 yards of total offense while the defense allowed the Broncos just 98 yards.
- By the numbers, Morningside has the top passing offense in the nation in 2018. So far, the team has 1,959 yards in five games.
- Southeastern (Fla.) rejoins the poll at No. 24 after posting a win over then-No. 22 Webber International (Fla.) on the road. Saint Ambrose (Iowa) also joins the Top 25 with a 4-1 record, the only loss at Saint Francis (Ind.) on Sept. 15.
- Carroll (Mont.) owns the most No. 1-rankings with 57, followed by former NAIA member Sioux Falls (S.D.) (55), Georgetown (Ky.) (25), Marian (22) and Morningside (21) and Saint Francis (Ind.) 20.
- Morningside holds the longest active streak with 143-straight Top 25 mentions.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
- Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
2018 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll Four (Oct. 1)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|2
|Morningside (Iowa) [13]
|5-0
|364
|2
|3
|Southern Oregon [2]
|4-0
|352
|3
|6
|Marian (Ind.) [1]
|4-0
|336
|4
|5
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|5-0
|322
|5
|1
|Saint Francis (Ind.)
|4-1
|311
|6
|7
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|4-1
|285
|7
|4
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|3-1
|284
|8
|8
|Evangel (Mo.)
|6-0
|277
|9
|10
|Grand View (Iowa)
|3-1
|249
|10
|14
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|5-0
|231
|11
|12
|Kansas Wesleyan
|5-0
|224
|12
|16
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|4-1
|200
|13
|14
|Langston (Okla.)
|3-1
|181
|14
|17
|Concordia (Mich.)
|4-1
|180
|15
|9
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|3-2
|161
|16
|18
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|4-1
|145
|17
|11
|Baker (Kan.)
|3-2
|137
|18
|13
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|5-1
|130
|19
|19
|Arizona Christian
|5-0
|128
|20
|20
|Montana Tech
|3-1
|124
|21
|23
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|3-2
|70
|22
|24
|Montana Western
|3-1
|60
|23
|25
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|4-0
|47
|24
|NR
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|3-2
|38
|25
|NR
|St. Ambrose (Iowa)
|4-1
|24
Dropped from the Top 25: Faulkner (Ala.), Webber International (Fla.)
Others Receiving Votes: Midland (Neb.) 21, Webber International (Fla.) 15, Avila (Mo.) 9, Eastern Oregon 8, Ottawa (Kan.) 7, Doane (Neb.) 4, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 3