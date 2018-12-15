2018 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll Four (Oct. 1)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Five upsets created dynamic shifts in the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 as Morningside (Iowa) found itself in the top spot for the week. The 5-0 Mustangs earned their first No. 1-ranking in 2018 as former No. 1 Saint Francis (Ind.) fell in the NAIA Game of the Week to then-No. 6 Marian (Ind.) on Sept. 29.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

Morningside’s dominance continued against Hastings (Neb.) with a 65-0 win on the road. In the game, the top team in the nation recorded 682 yards of total offense while the defense allowed the Broncos just 98 yards.

By the numbers, Morningside has the top passing offense in the nation in 2018. So far, the team has 1,959 yards in five games.

Southeastern (Fla.) rejoins the poll at No. 24 after posting a win over then-No. 22 Webber International (Fla.) on the road. Saint Ambrose (Iowa) also joins the Top 25 with a 4-1 record, the only loss at Saint Francis (Ind.) on Sept. 15.

Carroll (Mont.) owns the most No. 1-rankings with 57, followed by former NAIA member Sioux Falls (S.D.) (55), Georgetown (Ky.) (25), Marian (22) and Morningside (21) and Saint Francis (Ind.) 20.

Morningside holds the longest active streak with 143-straight Top 25 mentions.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

2018 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll Four (Oct. 1)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 2 Morningside (Iowa) [13] 5-0 364 2 3 Southern Oregon [2] 4-0 352 3 6 Marian (Ind.) [1] 4-0 336 4 5 Northwestern (Iowa) 5-0 322 5 1 Saint Francis (Ind.) 4-1 311 6 7 Reinhardt (Ga.) 4-1 285 7 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 3-1 284 8 8 Evangel (Mo.) 6-0 277 9 10 Grand View (Iowa) 3-1 249 10 14 Bethel (Tenn.) 5-0 231 11 12 Kansas Wesleyan 5-0 224 12 16 Benedictine (Kan.) 4-1 200 13 14 Langston (Okla.) 3-1 181 14 17 Concordia (Mich.) 4-1 180 15 9 Georgetown (Ky.) 3-2 161 16 18 Dickinson State (N.D.) 4-1 145 17 11 Baker (Kan.) 3-2 137 18 13 Cumberlands (Ky.) 5-1 130 19 19 Arizona Christian 5-0 128 20 20 Montana Tech 3-1 124 21 23 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 3-2 70 22 24 Montana Western 3-1 60 23 25 Siena Heights (Mich.) 4-0 47 24 NR Southeastern (Fla.) 3-2 38 25 NR St. Ambrose (Iowa) 4-1 24

Dropped from the Top 25: Faulkner (Ala.), Webber International (Fla.)



Others Receiving Votes: Midland (Neb.) 21, Webber International (Fla.) 15, Avila (Mo.) 9, Eastern Oregon 8, Ottawa (Kan.) 7, Doane (Neb.) 4, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 3