stop
Default Header

Football

stop
Football - Morningside

2018 NAIA Football Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Poll Four (Oct. 1)

Morningside (Iowa) takes over at No. 1 for first time in 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Five upsets created dynamic shifts in the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 as Morningside (Iowa) found itself in the top spot for the week. The 5-0 Mustangs earned their first No. 1-ranking in 2018 as former No. 1 Saint Francis (Ind.) fell in the NAIA Game of the Week to then-No. 6 Marian (Ind.) on Sept. 29.

 

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

  • Morningside’s dominance continued against Hastings (Neb.) with a 65-0 win on the road. In the game, the top team in the nation recorded 682 yards of total offense while the defense allowed the Broncos just 98 yards.
  • By the numbers, Morningside has the top passing offense in the nation in 2018. So far, the team has 1,959 yards in five games.
  • Southeastern (Fla.) rejoins the poll at No. 24 after posting a win over then-No. 22 Webber International (Fla.) on the road. Saint Ambrose (Iowa) also joins the Top 25 with a 4-1 record, the only loss at Saint Francis (Ind.) on Sept. 15.
  • Carroll (Mont.) owns the most No. 1-rankings with 57, followed by former NAIA member Sioux Falls (S.D.) (55), Georgetown (Ky.) (25), Marian (22) and Morningside (21) and Saint Francis (Ind.) 20.
  • Morningside holds the longest active streak with 143-straight Top 25 mentions.

 

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
  • Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
  • For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

 

Don’t miss a minute of any NAIA Championship this season. Buy your All-Championship Pass today.

 

2018 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll Four (Oct. 1)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL RECORD FINAL POINTS
1 2 Morningside (Iowa) [13] 5-0 364
2 3 Southern Oregon [2] 4-0 352
3 6 Marian (Ind.) [1] 4-0 336
4 5 Northwestern (Iowa) 5-0 322
5 1 Saint Francis (Ind.) 4-1 311
6 7 Reinhardt (Ga.) 4-1 285
7 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 3-1 284
8 8 Evangel (Mo.) 6-0 277
9 10 Grand View (Iowa) 3-1 249
10 14 Bethel (Tenn.) 5-0 231
11 12 Kansas Wesleyan 5-0 224
12 16 Benedictine (Kan.) 4-1 200
13 14 Langston (Okla.) 3-1 181
14 17 Concordia (Mich.) 4-1 180
15 9 Georgetown (Ky.) 3-2 161
16 18 Dickinson State (N.D.) 4-1 145
17 11 Baker (Kan.) 3-2 137
18 13 Cumberlands (Ky.) 5-1 130
19 19 Arizona Christian 5-0 128
20 20 Montana Tech 3-1 124
21 23 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 3-2 70
22 24 Montana Western 3-1 60
23 25 Siena Heights (Mich.) 4-0 47
24 NR Southeastern (Fla.) 3-2 38
25 NR St. Ambrose (Iowa) 4-1 24

Dropped from the Top 25: Faulkner (Ala.), Webber International (Fla.)


Others Receiving Votes: Midland (Neb.) 21, Webber International (Fla.) 15, Avila (Mo.) 9, Eastern Oregon 8, Ottawa (Kan.) 7, Doane (Neb.) 4, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 3

Championship Information

NAIA Football Championship

63rd ANNUAL
FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
November 17, 24, Dec. 1, 2018
Football Championship Series –
Campus Sites
December 15, 2018
Daytona Stadium - Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sports Rules - Football