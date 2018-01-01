TITLE: Case-Study: Online Courses

Keywords: 12-Hour Enrollment Rule, Institutional Credit, Identification, Official Transcript, 24/36 Hour Rule.

There are times that our bylaws have to be interpreted by the National Eligibility Committee in order to bring more clarity to complex situations. For a long time these interpretations have lived solely within the national office and are shared when applicable. For several years Legislative Services have been working on making this information available to everyone and we are proud to say that the Interpretation Library is live! It is an evolving document as the NEC is routinely making interpretations for specific situations as they arise.

In an effort to bring awareness to the Interpretation Library and to the nuances of these rulings, Legislative Services will be writing a series of briefs on specific interpretations. This week we will addressing a common question we receive here at the national office regarding online courses.

Article V, Section B, Item 9.

“Any credit hour attributed to a course that is recorded on the transcript with a grade and credit hours earned. Institutional credit hours shall be accepted for eligibility certification purposes only after the instructor submits the completed course grade in the normal manner to the institutional registrar for posting on the transcript.”

Interpretation:

Online courses should be treated like any other course. If the course shows as a graded course with credits earned on the official transcript per the definition of institutional credit, the online course can be used for identification and eligibility purposes.

Application

If the online course appears in a term on the instructing institution’s transcript, the course can only be counted in the term in which it is placed by the instructing institution. If the course is not assigned to a term, the certifying institution must use its institutional policy for all students to determine in which term the course must be placed. If the course is not assigned a term by the instructing institution and the certifying institution does not have a policy for placement of online courses, the time frame of the online course must be compared to the normal academic calendar of the certifying institution. The online course must be placed in the term where the bulk (more than 50%) of the course falls within the normal academic calendar at the certifying institution.

Case Studies

*Assume all schools are NAIA institutions unless otherwise noted.

Scenario 1:

Hilliard College offers online classes and has a policy of putting the course on the official transcript for the term in which the student completes the course. Jack enrolls in an online course in the fall of 2018 to help him meet the 24/36 hour rule for the spring of 2019. Jack doesn’t complete the course until after the start of 2019, can he use this class to help him meet the 24/36 hour rule for the spring of 2019?

Answer 1:

No! Hilliard College would put this online class on the official transcript based off their institutional policy, which is Spring 2019 academic term. Jack can only use hours earned prior to the spring 2019 term to help him meet the 24/36 hour rule.

Scenario 2:

Shaq injured his back in a football game and is bed ridden. He doesn’t want to fall behind on his studies so he enrolls in 12 institutional credit hours but all of the classes are online. All 12 institutional credit hours will appear on his spring 2019 official transcript. Would Shaq be identified in the spring of 2019?

Answer 2:

Yes! In this scenario the hours would appear in the spring term and since they are all institutional credit hours then he would be identified. It does not matter that all of his classes are online because they will appear like any other class on the official transcript.

Scenario 3:

Andrew is currently at Tedder University, is enrolled in 12-institutional credit hours in the fall of 2018, and is on the football team. Andrew drops a course that takes him below 12 hours making him immediately ineligible. Andrew immediately enrolls in and completes a three hour online course on CPR. Once Andrew completed the course it appeared on his official transcript for the fall of 2018. These hours would be institutional credit. Would Andrew meet the 12-hour enrollment rule once this class appears on the transcript?

Answer 3:

Yes. Since this course meets the institutional credit definition then he can use these hours to meet the 12-hour enrollment rule. It does not matter that the course was taken online or that it was a CPR class. All that matters is what the course looks like on the official transcript.

Scenario 4:

Shiloh enrolls in a self-paced online course for the fall of 2018. Her institution does not have a policy for placement of online courses and is not assigned to a term. Shiloh needs the hours to help her meet the progress rule for the spring of 2019. The course requires Shiloh to watch and report on four Supreme Court cases, three of which occur in the fall term and one that occurs after the fall term. Can Shiloh use this course to help her meet the progress rule for the spring?

Answer 4:

Yes! The bulk (more than 50%) of the course falls within the fall semester and thus would be applied to the fall term. Therefore, she would be able to use this course to help her become eligible for the spring.

For additional information on the online courses and institutional credit please read our past briefs on these topics that can be found here, here, and here.

