By Pete Scantlebury, NAIA Manager of Athletics Communications
Defensive Nominees: Davide Bucarelli, Missouri Baptist; Dino Jones, Bryan (Tenn.); Luis Garnica, Antelope Valley (Calif.); Gonzalo Garcia, Southern Oregon; Mario Graciano, Roosevelt (Ill.); Alex Sokalski, Spring Arbor (Mich.); Andres Zimmermann, Menlo (Calif.); Jacobo Garcia-nieto, Northwestern (Iowa); Rijad Osmankovic, Baker (Kan.); Matija Gligorovic, Georgia Gwinnett; Patrick Elliot, Avila (Mo.); Anibal Navarro, Pikeville (Ky.); Alvaro Garcia, LSU Alexandria (La.); Richard Dearle, Rio Grande (Ohio); Marco Taaffe, Bethel (Tenn.); Joan Carles Perez, Keiser (Fla.); Max Jewett, Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
Week 1 (September 05): Torge Wiedenroth, Reinhardt (Ga.) , Ram Keller, Southwestern (Kan.)
Week 2 (September 12): Ryan Harrisskitt, Columbia (Mo.) , Parker Moon, Columbia (Mo.)
Week 3 (September 19): Zach Weidman, Spring Arbor (Mich.) , Morris Kamara, Spring Arbor (Mich.)
Week 4 (September 26): Julien Gregoire, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) , Jonas Arcalean, Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
Week 5 (October 03): Liam Ward, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) , Aaron Whitten, Reinhardt (Ga.)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aaron Whitten of Reinhardt (Ga.) has been named the NAIA National Men's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week and Liam Ward of Mid-America Christian (Okla.) has been named the NAIA National Men's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week, the National office announced Tuesday. Whitten and Ward were selected based on their performances from Sept. 24-30 and were chosen out of a pool of conference, Association of Independent Institutions and unaffiliated group winners.
Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week
Aaron Whitten, Reinhardt (Ga.)
5-11, SO, F, Locust Grove, Ga.
- A career-high five goals and two assists from sophomore forward Aaron Whitten sent the Eagles soaring to victory over St. Andrews (N.C.), 10-0, Sunday afternoon in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) action at Ken White Field at University Stadium. Whitten had a hand in the first seven netted shots for Reinhardt in the win.
- Five goals
- Two assists
- 12 total points
Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week
Liam Ward, Mid-America Christian (Okla.)
6-3, SO, GK, Aldershot, England
- Made both of his saves against John Brown (Ark.) with his team nursing a 1-0 lead. Made five of his six saves against No. 4 Wayland Baptist (Texas) after MACU had taken the 1-0 lead. Three of his six saves against WBU came in the second half, including two diving stops in the final 20 minutes. Shutouts were his second and third of the season. Extended his shutout streak to 239:56, and he has not allowed a goal off an opponent's shot in 277 minutes.
- 180minutes played
- Eight saves
- No goals allowed
- Two wins, including upset over No. 4 Wayland Baptist
Don’t miss a minute of any NAIA Championship this season. Buy your All-Championship Pass today.
For more information on NAIA Men's Soccer, click here.
For a complete listing of all national statistics, click here.Offensive Nominees: Mohammed Ndaliro, Park (Mo.); Artemio Contreras, UC Merced; Luis Germano, Judson (Ill.); Samuel Biek, Bethel (Ind.); Pablo Ferreira, Rocky Mountain (Mont.); Eric Hegmann, Menlo (Calif.); Daniel Whitehall, Hastings (Neb.); Calum James, Benedictine (Kan.); Alex Lazano, Oklahoma Wesleyan; Thierry Jules, Life (Ga.); Travis Hurd, Bellevue (Neb.); Gian Marco Zancanaro, Houston-Victoria (Texas); Jean Laurent, Brescia (Ky.); Aboubakr Diallo, Oklahoma City; Michael Conejero, William Carey (Miss.); Craig Barker, Southeastern (Fla.); Mutu Raza, University of Northwestern Ohio
Defensive Nominees: Davide Bucarelli, Missouri Baptist; Dino Jones, Bryan (Tenn.); Luis Garnica, Antelope Valley (Calif.); Gonzalo Garcia, Southern Oregon; Mario Graciano, Roosevelt (Ill.); Alex Sokalski, Spring Arbor (Mich.); Andres Zimmermann, Menlo (Calif.); Jacobo Garcia-nieto, Northwestern (Iowa); Rijad Osmankovic, Baker (Kan.); Matija Gligorovic, Georgia Gwinnett; Patrick Elliot, Avila (Mo.); Anibal Navarro, Pikeville (Ky.); Alvaro Garcia, LSU Alexandria (La.); Richard Dearle, Rio Grande (Ohio); Marco Taaffe, Bethel (Tenn.); Joan Carles Perez, Keiser (Fla.); Max Jewett, Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
2018-19 Men's Soccer Composite Award Winners (Defensive, Offensive)
Week 1 (September 05): Torge Wiedenroth, Reinhardt (Ga.) , Ram Keller, Southwestern (Kan.)
Week 2 (September 12): Ryan Harrisskitt, Columbia (Mo.) , Parker Moon, Columbia (Mo.)
Week 3 (September 19): Zach Weidman, Spring Arbor (Mich.) , Morris Kamara, Spring Arbor (Mich.)
Week 4 (September 26): Julien Gregoire, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) , Jonas Arcalean, Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
Week 5 (October 03): Liam Ward, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) , Aaron Whitten, Reinhardt (Ga.)