Aaron Whitten of Reinhardt (Ga.) has been named the NAIA National Men's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week

and Liam Ward of Mid-America Christian (Okla.) has been named the NAIA National Men's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week

were selected based on their performances from Sept. 24-30 and were chosen out of a pool of conference, Association of Independent Institutions and unaffiliated group winners.