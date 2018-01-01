2018 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Week 5 (Oct. 2)

By Pete Scantlebury, NAIA National Office Manager of Athletics Communications
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – William Carey (Miss.) remains at the top of the 2018 NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll after going 2-0 over the past week.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):
- William Carey beat Faulkner (Ala.) 1-0 and Dalton State (Ga.) 5-3 over the last week of competition, maintaining its unblemished record of 9-0-0 on the season.
- Oklahoma Wesleyan remained at No. 2 but picked up five first-place votes from a week ago. OWU went 2-0 over the week and was dominant in both games. The Eagles beat then 16th-ranked Columbia College (Mo.) 7-0 and followed that up with a 4-0 win over Sterling (Kan.).
- Hastings (Neb.) and Rio Grande (Ohio) jumped into the top five at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, after Wayland Baptist (Texas) and Missouri Valley both fell last week.
- No new teams entered the poll this week, although one team fell from it. Georgia Gwinnett, which was tied for 25th a week ago, dropped to the receiving votes category.
RioGrande, ranked at fifth, has the most top-rankings with 57 dating back to the 2000 season.
- Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record as the longest consecutively ranked active school at 122-straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 in 2007.
RioGrande is second on the list with 112 consecutive polls.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for
second-placeand so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
- For the complete men’s soccer
ratingscalendar, click here.
Don’t miss a minute of any NAIA Championship this season. Buy your All-Championship Pass today.
2018 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 5 (Oct. 2)
|Rank
|Last Week
|School (First-place votes)
|Record
|Points
|1
|1
|William Carey (Miss.) (11)
|9-0-0
|492
|2
|2
|Oklahoma Wesleyan (7)
|7-1-0
|488
|3
|3
|Mobile (Ala.)
|8-1-0
|466
|4
|6
|Hastings (Neb.)
|7-2-0
|437
|5
|7
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|9-0-0
|435
|6
|9
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|7-1-1
|425
|7
|5
|Missouri Valley
|6-2-1
|391
|8
|11
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|11-0-2
|383
|9
|8
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|9-1-1
|361
|10
|10
|Baker (Kan.)
|8-3-0
|338
|11
|13
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|9-1-0
|332
|12
|4
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|6-2-0
|329
|13
|14
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|8-2-0
|309
|14
|15
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|8-0-1
|290
|15
|23
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|7-2-2
|264
|16
|21
|Menlo (Calif.)
|7-2-0
|254
|17
|18
|Corban (Ore.)
|8-1-1
|242
|18
|19
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|8-2-0
|216
|19
|20
|Southwestern Christian (Okla.)
|10-1-0
|207
|20
|12
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|5-3-1
|192
|21
|22
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|8-3-0
|170
|22
|24
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|8-1-1
|163
|23
|16
|Columbia (Mo.)
|5-3-1
|153
|24
|25
|Madonna (Mich.)
|8-2-0
|121
|25
|17
|Westmont (Calif.)
|5-3-2
|107
Dropped from Top 25: Georgia Gwinnett
Others receiving votes: Georgia Gwinnett 65, Science & Arts (Okla.) 46; University of Northwestern Ohio 42, Southern Oregon 39, Keiser (Fla.) 36, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 26, Bethel (Tenn.) 14, Grace (Ind.) 13, WVU Tech 13, Marymount California 12, Tennessee Wesleyan 10, Northwestern (Iowa) 9, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 9, The Master’s (Calif.) 6, Arizona Christian 3, William Woods (Mo.) 3