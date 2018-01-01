2018 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Week 5 (Oct. 2)

By Pete Scantlebury, NAIA National Office Manager of Athletics Communications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – William Carey (Miss.) remains at the top of the 2018 NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll after going 2-0 over the past week. Its hold on the No. 1-ranking is slipping, however, as No. 2 Oklahoma Wesleyan received seven first-place votes.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

William Carey beat Faulkner (Ala.) 1-0 and Dalton State (Ga.) 5-3 over the last week of competition, maintaining its unblemished record of 9-0-0 on the season.

Oklahoma Wesleyan remained at No. 2 but picked up five first-place votes from a week ago. OWU went 2-0 over the week and was dominant in both games. The Eagles beat then 16th-ranked Columbia College (Mo.) 7-0 and followed that up with a 4-0 win over Sterling (Kan.).

Hastings (Neb.) and Rio Grande (Ohio) jumped into the top five at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, after Wayland Baptist (Texas) and Missouri Valley both fell last week.

No new teams entered the poll this week, although one team fell from it. Georgia Gwinnett, which was tied for 25th a week ago, dropped to the receiving votes category. Rio Grande, ranked at fifth, has the most top-rankings with 57 dating back to the 2000 season.

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record as the longest consecutively ranked active school at 122-straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 in 2007. Rio Grande is second on the list with 112 consecutive polls.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team's ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

For the complete men's soccer ratings calendar,

2018 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 5 (Oct. 2)

Rank Last Week School (First-place votes) Record Points 1 1 William Carey (Miss.) (11) 9-0-0 492 2 2 Oklahoma Wesleyan (7) 7-1-0 488 3 3 Mobile (Ala.) 8-1-0 466 4 6 Hastings (Neb.) 7-2-0 437 5 7 Rio Grande (Ohio) 9-0-0 435 6 9 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 7-1-1 425 7 5 Missouri Valley 6-2-1 391 8 11 Bellevue (Neb.) 11-0-2 383 9 8 Central Methodist (Mo.) 9-1-1 361 10 10 Baker (Kan.) 8-3-0 338 11 13 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 9-1-0 332 12 4 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 6-2-0 329 13 14 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 8-2-0 309 14 15 Reinhardt (Ga.) 8-0-1 290 15 23 Benedictine (Kan.) 7-2-2 264 16 21 Menlo (Calif.) 7-2-0 254 17 18 Corban (Ore.) 8-1-1 242 18 19 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 8-2-0 216 19 20 Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 10-1-0 207 20 12 Vanguard (Calif.) 5-3-1 192 21 22 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 8-3-0 170 22 24 Southeastern (Fla.) 8-1-1 163 23 16 Columbia (Mo.) 5-3-1 153 24 25 Madonna (Mich.) 8-2-0 121 25 17 Westmont (Calif.) 5-3-2 107

Dropped from Top 25: Georgia Gwinnett

Others receiving votes: Georgia Gwinnett 65, Science & Arts (Okla.) 46; University of Northwestern Ohio 42, Southern Oregon 39, Keiser (Fla.) 36, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 26, Bethel (Tenn.) 14, Grace (Ind.) 13, WVU Tech 13, Marymount California 12, Tennessee Wesleyan 10, Northwestern (Iowa) 9, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 9, The Master’s (Calif.) 6, Arizona Christian 3, William Woods (Mo.) 3

