KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Park (Mo.) remains in the No. 1 spot in the latest edition of the 2018 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):
- Park is one of two undefeated teams in the Top 25 poll. What sets the Pirates apart is that they have not dropped a set this season.
- The Pirates will play six matches before the next poll. The team will face two conference opponents and four non-conference opponents which will include No. 23 Montana Tech, RV Georgetown (Ky.) and RV Ottawa (Kan.)
- -New to the poll this week: No. 24 Providence (Mont.) and No. 25 SAGU (Texas)
- Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 60 total appearances.
- There has only been one program that has been able to maintain the No. 1 ranking for an entire season, with former member Fresno Pacific (Calif.) accomplishing the feat in 2004, 2008 and 2009.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
- The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
- For the complete rating calendar, click here.
2018 Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 3 (Oct. 2)
|LAST
|RANK
|WEEK
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|1
|Park (Mo.) [20]
|17-0
|591
|2
|2
|Grand View (Iowa) [1]
|15-0
|572
|3
|3
|Columbia (Mo.)
|21-1
|553
|4
|5
|Viterbo (Wis.)
|18-3
|516
|5
|8
|Missouri Baptist
|19-2
|503
|6
|4
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|18-3
|502
|7
|6
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|17-1
|496
|8
|10
|Dordt (Iowa)
|14-2
|459
|9
|7
|Midland (Neb.)
|16-3
|431
|10
|9
|Southern Oregon
|17-1
|414
|11
|14
|The Master's (Calif.)
|18-3
|411
|12
|15
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|16-4
|379
|13
|17
|Eastern Oregon
|14-4
|359
|14
|13
|Hastings (Neb.)
|10-5
|333
|15
|21
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|17-3
|320
|16
|12
|College of Idaho
|12-6
|302
|17
|11
|Westmont (Calif.)
|13-4
|267
|18
|16
|Saint Francis (Ind.)
|20-3
|266
|19
|19
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|16-6
|232
|20
|22
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|14-4
|213
|21
|24
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|19-2
|196
|22
|24
|McPherson (Kan.)
|19-1
|195
|23
|20
|Montana Tech
|12-8
|149
|24
|NR
|Providence (Mont.)
|12-6
|135
|25
|NR
|SAGU (Texas)
|18-1
|113
Dropped from the rankings: Georgetown (Ky.) and Madonna (Mich.)
Others receiving votes: Georgetown 98, Lourdes (Ohio) 94, Corban (Ore.) 89, Jamestown (N.D.) 85, Ottawa 41, Reinhardt (Ga.) 29, Trinity Christian (Ill.) 27, Marian (Ind.) 24, Aquinas (Mich.) 8, Carroll (Mont.) 7
Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics