KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Park (Mo.) remains in the No. 1 spot in the latest edition of the 2018 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

Park is one of two undefeated teams in the Top 25 poll. What sets the Pirates apart is that they have not dropped a set this season.

The Pirates will play six matches before the next poll. The team will face two conference opponents and four non-conference opponents which will include No. 23 Montana Tech, RV Georgetown (Ky.) and RV Ottawa (Kan.)

-New to the poll this week: No. 24 Providence (Mont.) and No. 25 SAGU (Texas)

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 60 total appearances.

There has only been one program that has been able to maintain the No. 1 ranking for an entire season, with former member Fresno Pacific (Calif.) accomplishing the feat in 2004, 2008 and 2009.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

2018 Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 3 (Oct. 2)

LAST RANK WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 1 Park (Mo.) [20] 17-0 591 2 2 Grand View (Iowa) [1] 15-0 572 3 3 Columbia (Mo.) 21-1 553 4 5 Viterbo (Wis.) 18-3 516 5 8 Missouri Baptist 19-2 503 6 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 18-3 502 7 6 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 17-1 496 8 10 Dordt (Iowa) 14-2 459 9 7 Midland (Neb.) 16-3 431 10 9 Southern Oregon 17-1 414 11 14 The Master's (Calif.) 18-3 411 12 15 Northwestern (Iowa) 16-4 379 13 17 Eastern Oregon 14-4 359 14 13 Hastings (Neb.) 10-5 333 15 21 Vanguard (Calif.) 17-3 320 16 12 College of Idaho 12-6 302 17 11 Westmont (Calif.) 13-4 267 18 16 Saint Francis (Ind.) 20-3 266 19 19 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 16-6 232 20 22 Bellevue (Neb.) 14-4 213 21 24 Central Methodist (Mo.) 19-2 196 22 24 McPherson (Kan.) 19-1 195 23 20 Montana Tech 12-8 149 24 NR Providence (Mont.) 12-6 135 25 NR SAGU (Texas) 18-1 113

Dropped from the rankings: Georgetown (Ky.) and Madonna (Mich.)

Others receiving votes: Georgetown 98, Lourdes (Ohio) 94, Corban (Ore.) 89, Jamestown (N.D.) 85, Ottawa 41, Reinhardt (Ga.) 29, Trinity Christian (Ill.) 27, Marian (Ind.) 24, Aquinas (Mich.) 8, Carroll (Mont.) 7

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics