stop
Default Header

Women's Volleyball

stop
Park_WVB

2018 NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 3 (Oct. 2)

American Midwest Conference with three teams in the top five

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Park (Mo.) remains in the No. 1 spot in the latest edition of the 2018 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

  • Park is one of two undefeated teams in the Top 25 poll. What sets the Pirates apart is that they have not dropped a set this season.
  • The Pirates will play six matches before the next poll. The team will face two conference opponents and four non-conference opponents which will include No. 23 Montana Tech, RV Georgetown (Ky.) and RV Ottawa (Kan.)
  • -New to the poll this week: No. 24 Providence (Mont.) and No. 25 SAGU (Texas)
  • Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 60 total appearances.
  • There has only been one program that has been able to maintain the No. 1 ranking for an entire season, with former member Fresno Pacific (Calif.) accomplishing the feat in 2004, 2008 and 2009. 

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
  • The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
  • For the complete rating calendar, click here.

Don’t miss a minute of any NAIA Championship this season. Buy your All-Championship Pass today.

 

2018 Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 3 (Oct. 2)

LAST
RANK WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS
1 1 Park (Mo.) [20] 17-0 591
2 2 Grand View (Iowa) [1] 15-0 572
3 3 Columbia (Mo.) 21-1 553
4 5 Viterbo (Wis.) 18-3 516
5 8 Missouri Baptist 19-2 503
6 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 18-3 502
7 6 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 17-1 496
8 10 Dordt (Iowa) 14-2 459
9 7 Midland (Neb.) 16-3 431
10 9 Southern Oregon 17-1 414
11 14 The Master's (Calif.) 18-3 411
12 15 Northwestern (Iowa) 16-4 379
13 17 Eastern Oregon 14-4 359
14 13 Hastings (Neb.) 10-5 333
15 21 Vanguard (Calif.) 17-3 320
16 12 College of Idaho 12-6 302
17 11 Westmont (Calif.) 13-4 267
18 16 Saint Francis (Ind.) 20-3 266
19 19 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 16-6 232
20 22 Bellevue (Neb.) 14-4 213
21 24 Central Methodist (Mo.) 19-2 196
22 24 McPherson (Kan.) 19-1 195
23 20 Montana Tech 12-8 149
24 NR Providence (Mont.) 12-6 135
25 NR SAGU (Texas) 18-1 113

Dropped from the rankings: Georgetown (Ky.) and Madonna (Mich.)

Others receiving votes: Georgetown 98, Lourdes (Ohio) 94, Corban (Ore.) 89, Jamestown (N.D.) 85, Ottawa 41, Reinhardt (Ga.) 29, Trinity Christian (Ill.) 27, Marian (Ind.) 24, Aquinas (Mich.) 8, Carroll (Mont.) 7

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics

 

Championship Information

NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship

39th ANNUAL VOLLEYBALL
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Nov. 17, 2018 Opening Round –
Campus Sites

Nov. 27 - Dec. 1, 2018
Tyson Events Center
Sioux City, Iowa

Sports Rules - Volleyball (W)