2018 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll Five (Oct. 2)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Another first-place ranking highlighted a big week for Spring Arbor (Mich.) in the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released on Tuesday. The Cougars are 8-0-1 on the year after a pair of victories last week. William Carey (Miss.) remained in second while Southeastern (Fla.) leap-frogged Benedictine (Kan.) to take over the No. 3 slot.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

The top-ranked Cougars ran their consecutive shutout win streak to six after a 2-0 victory over then-No. 22 Taylor (Ind.) and a 6-0 triumph over Saint Francis (Ind.) last week.

Spring Arbor has not allowed a goal in the last 605 minutes played.

Oklahoma City checks in at No. 25 this week in its debut in the Top 25 in 2018. The Stars boast a 3-1-2 overall record. A shutout of then-No. 17 Science and Arts (Okla.) in a 2-0 win and a 0-0 draw against then-No. 5 John Brown (Ark.) pushed the squad into the national conversation.

Spring Arbor continues to hold the longest active Top 25 Poll streak, moving to 90 consecutive appearances in the poll. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the national record since 1999 with 203 consecutive appearances, which was stopped on Oct. 24, 2017. Keiser (Fla.) is right behind Spring Arbor at No. 9, extending its streak to 88 weeks.

Lindsey Wilson own the most No. 1 rankings since 1999 with 58, followed by former member Azusa Pacific (Calif.) with 32. Spring Arbor is in third with 21 followed closely by Westmont (Calif.) and former member Concordia (Ore.) with 19 apiece.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

2018 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll Five (Oct. 2)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Spring Arbor (Mich.) [18] 8-0-1 498 2 2 William Carey (Miss.) 9-1 472 3 4 Southeastern (Fla.) 9-1 456 4 3 Benedictine (Kan.) 10-0-1 448 5 6 Vanguard (Calif.) 7-1 419 6 5 John Brown (Ark.) 8-1-1 417 7 7 Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 9-0-1 408 8 8 Cumberland (Tenn.) 9-0 402 9 9 Keiser (Fla.) 10-2 383 10 10 Westmont (Calif.) 9-0-1 348 11 11 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 8-2 342 12 14 Oklahoma Wesleyan 4-2-1 310 13 15 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 3-2-1 303 14 16 Mobile (Ala.) 7-3 284 15 18 Hastings (Neb.) 7-0-1 274 16 19 Georgia Gwinnett 7-2 246 17 12 Marian (Ind.) 5-3-2 224 18 22 Taylor (Ind.) 8-1-2 205 19 21 Columbia (Mo.) 7-3 193 20 20 Midland (Neb.) 6-1-1 179 21 25 Trinity Christian (Ill.) 11-0 177 22 22 The Master's (Calif.) 8-3-1 148 23 24 Central Methodist (Mo.) 8-3 143 24 17 Science & Arts (Okla.) 8-3 127 25 NR Oklahoma City 3-1-2 122

Dropped from the Top 25: University of Northwestern Ohio

Others Receiving Votes: Eastern Oregon 95, Ottawa (Kan.) 81, Indiana Wesleyan 37, Aquinas (Mich.) 35, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 26, Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 22, Madonna (Mich.) 18, Cumberlands (Ky.) 13, University of Northwestern Ohio 10, St. Thomas (Texas) 9, Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 9, Jamestown (N.D.) 5, Bellevue (Neb.) 4, Concordia (Neb.) 4, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 4, Grace (Ind.) 3, Middle Georgia State 3