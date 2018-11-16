2018 NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 2

By Lexi Naegele, Athletic Communications Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Wayland Baptist (Texas) tabs another No. 1 rank, while 4 big teams drop from the Top 25 poll, the national office announced on Wednesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):

• The top-ranked Wayland Baptist women's cross country team turned in a solid performance at the Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival, finishing seventh out of 51 teams.

• Simon Fraser (B.C.) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings with 41 all time.

• College of Idaho holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school, appearing in 77-straight polls.



Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

• Each conference is represented by one rater.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.” For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.



2018 Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 2

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] FINAL POINTS 1 1 Wayland Baptist [19] 620 2 2 Taylor (Ind.) [2] 597 3 6 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) [1] 576 4 3 Oregon Tech 571 5 5 Madonna (Mich.) 544 6 8 Aquinas (Mich.) 514 7 4 Milligan (Tenn.) 504 8 9 College of Idaho 458 9 10 Dordt (Iowa) 448 10 15 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 443 11 7 Oklahoma City 425 12 12 Southern Oregon 385 13 13 St. Francis (Ill.) 378 14 20 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 377 15 16 Point Park (Pa.) 328 16 11 Vanguard (Calif.) 325 17 14 St. Ambrose (Iowa) 301 18 21 Cornerstone (Mich.) 257 19 NR SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 253 20 19 Saint Mary (Kan.) 251 21 NR Northwest Christian 201 22 NR Hastings (Neb.) 198 23 23 Southwestern (Kan.) 173 24 24 Southeastern (Fla.) 146 25 NR Indiana Wesleyan 145

Others Receiving Votes: Trinity Christian (Ill.) 127, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 79, Westmont (Calif.) 52, Friends (Kan.) 50, Dickinson State (N.D.) 49, Northwestern (Iowa) 48, St. Thomas (Fla.) 33, Montana Western 25, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 14, Bethel (Ind.) 13, Morningside (Iowa) 11, Columbia (Mo.) 9, Cumberland (Tenn.) 6, Mount Mercy (Iowa) 6, Spring Arbor (Mich.) 3.

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics