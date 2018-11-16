2018 NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 2

By Lexi Naegele, Athletic Communications Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Wayland Baptist (Texas) tabs another No. 1 rank, while 4 big teams drop from the Top 25 poll, the national office announced on Wednesday.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):
• The top-ranked Wayland Baptist women's cross country team turned in a solid performance at the Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival, finishing seventh out of 51 teams.
• Simon Fraser (B.C.) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings with 41 all time.
• College of Idaho holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school, appearing in 77-straight polls.
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
• Each conference is represented by one rater.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.” For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
2018 Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 2
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Wayland Baptist [19]
|620
|2
|2
|Taylor (Ind.) [2]
|597
|3
|6
|SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) [1]
|576
|4
|3
|Oregon Tech
|571
|5
|5
|Madonna (Mich.)
|544
|6
|8
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|514
|7
|4
|Milligan (Tenn.)
|504
|8
|9
|College of Idaho
|458
|9
|10
|Dordt (Iowa)
|448
|10
|15
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|443
|11
|7
|Oklahoma City
|425
|12
|12
|Southern Oregon
|385
|13
|13
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|378
|14
|20
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|377
|15
|16
|Point Park (Pa.)
|328
|16
|11
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|325
|17
|14
|St. Ambrose (Iowa)
|301
|18
|21
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|257
|19
|NR
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|253
|20
|19
|Saint Mary (Kan.)
|251
|21
|NR
|Northwest Christian
|201
|22
|NR
|Hastings (Neb.)
|198
|23
|23
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|173
|24
|24
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|146
|25
|NR
|Indiana Wesleyan
|145
Others Receiving Votes: Trinity Christian (Ill.) 127, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 79, Westmont (Calif.) 52, Friends (Kan.) 50, Dickinson State (N.D.) 49, Northwestern (Iowa) 48, St. Thomas (Fla.) 33, Montana Western 25, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 14, Bethel (Ind.) 13, Morningside (Iowa) 11, Columbia (Mo.) 9, Cumberland (Tenn.) 6, Mount Mercy (Iowa) 6, Spring Arbor (Mich.) 3.