Women's Cross Country

WBU XC

2018 NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 2

Wayland Baptist (Texas) holds their No. 1 rank, while other teams shuffle in the Top 25 Poll

By Lexi Naegele, Athletic Communications Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Wayland Baptist (Texas) tabs another No. 1 rank, while 4 big teams drop from the Top 25 poll, the national office announced on Wednesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):

• The top-ranked Wayland Baptist women's cross country team turned in a solid performance at the Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival, finishing seventh out of 51 teams.
• Simon Fraser (B.C.) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings with 41 all time.
• College of Idaho holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school, appearing in 77-straight polls.

Poll Methodology
The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
• Each conference is represented by one rater.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.” For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2018 Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 2

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] FINAL POINTS
1 1 Wayland Baptist [19] 620
2 2 Taylor (Ind.) [2] 597
3 6 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) [1]  576
4 3 Oregon Tech 571
5 5 Madonna (Mich.) 544
6 8 Aquinas (Mich.) 514
7 4 Milligan (Tenn.) 504
8 9 College of Idaho 458
9 10 Dordt (Iowa) 448
10 15 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 443
11 7 Oklahoma City 425
12 12 Southern Oregon 385
13 13 St. Francis (Ill.) 378
14 20 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 377
15 16 Point Park (Pa.) 328
16 11 Vanguard (Calif.) 325
17 14 St. Ambrose (Iowa) 301
18 21 Cornerstone (Mich.) 257
19 NR SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 253
20 19 Saint Mary (Kan.) 251
21 NR Northwest Christian 201
22 NR Hastings (Neb.) 198
23 23 Southwestern (Kan.) 173
24 24 Southeastern (Fla.) 146
25 NR Indiana Wesleyan 145

Others Receiving Votes: Trinity Christian (Ill.) 127, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 79, Westmont (Calif.) 52, Friends (Kan.) 50, Dickinson State (N.D.) 49, Northwestern (Iowa) 48, St. Thomas (Fla.) 33, Montana Western 25, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 14, Bethel (Ind.) 13, Morningside (Iowa) 11, Columbia (Mo.) 9, Cumberland (Tenn.) 6, Mount Mercy (Iowa) 6, Spring Arbor (Mich.) 3.

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics

Championship Information

NAIA Women's Cross Country Championship

39th ANNUAL WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
November 16, 2018
Cedar Rapids, Iowa

