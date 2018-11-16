stop
Default Header

Men's Cross Country

stop
OCU XC

2018 NAIA Men's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 2

Oklahoma City Stars take three out of three No. 1 rankings in the 2018 season

By Lexi Naegele, Athletic Communications Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Oklahoma City continues to dominate the No. 1 rank in the NAIA Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, with a majority 16 first place votes, announced the national office on Wednesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):
• Top-ranked Oklahoma City University finished in fifth place of the men's college division in the Red River Shootout at Camp Perkins.
• Southern Oregon holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings with 34 all time.
• Southern Oregon also holds the record for the longest active streak of being in the Top 25 with 93 straight appearances, dating back to 2008.

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences. 
  • Each conference is represented by one rater. 
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list. 
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on. 
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.” For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here. 

2018 Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 2

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] POINTS
1 1 Oklahoma City [16] 587
2 2 Southern Oregon [1] 562
3 11 St. Francis (Ill.) [4] 558
4 5 College of Idaho 515
5 4 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 508
6 6 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 470
7 2 Columbia (Mo.) 468
8 7 Eastern Oregon 453
9 9 Saint Mary (Kan.) 437
10 12 Indiana Wesleyan 432
11 14 Aquinas (Mich.) 422
12 14 Taylor (Ind.) 388
13 10 Cornerstone (Mich.) 377
14 21 Westmont (Calif.) 334
15 18 Shawnee State (Ohio) 305
16 NR Northwest Christian 303
17 25 Indiana Tech 274
18 20 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 247
19 8 Madonna (Mich.) 242
20 13 Oregon Tech 221
21 19 Dordt (Iowa) 217
22 16 The Master’s (Calif.) 216
23 22 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 174
24 17 Milligan (Tenn.) 162
25 NR Campbellsville (Ky.) 132

Others Receiving Votes:  WVU Tech 126, Cumberland’s (Ky.) 89, Carroll (Mont.) 73, Montreat (N.C.) 60, Northwestern (Iowa) 22, UC Merced 20, Ohio Christian 17, Goshen (Ind.) 16, Cumberland (Tenn.) 15, Reinhardt (Ga.) 13, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 5, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 5, SAGU (Texas) 3, Benedictine (Kan.) 3, Baker (Kan.) 3.

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics

Championship Information

NAIA Men's Cross Country Championship

63rd ANNUAL MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
November 16, 2018
Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Sports Rules - Cross Country (M)