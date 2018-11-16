2018 NAIA Men's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 2

By Lexi Naegele, Athletic Communications Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Oklahoma City continues to dominate the No. 1 rank in the NAIA Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, with a majority 16 first place votes, announced the national office on Wednesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):

• Top-ranked Oklahoma City University finished in fifth place of the men's college division in the Red River Shootout at Camp Perkins.

• Southern Oregon holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings with 34 all time.

• Southern Oregon also holds the record for the longest active streak of being in the Top 25 with 93 straight appearances, dating back to 2008.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is represented by one rater.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.” For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2018 Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 2

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] POINTS 1 1 Oklahoma City [16] 587 2 2 Southern Oregon [1] 562 3 11 St. Francis (Ill.) [4] 558 4 5 College of Idaho 515 5 4 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 508 6 6 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 470 7 2 Columbia (Mo.) 468 8 7 Eastern Oregon 453 9 9 Saint Mary (Kan.) 437 10 12 Indiana Wesleyan 432 11 14 Aquinas (Mich.) 422 12 14 Taylor (Ind.) 388 13 10 Cornerstone (Mich.) 377 14 21 Westmont (Calif.) 334 15 18 Shawnee State (Ohio) 305 16 NR Northwest Christian 303 17 25 Indiana Tech 274 18 20 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 247 19 8 Madonna (Mich.) 242 20 13 Oregon Tech 221 21 19 Dordt (Iowa) 217 22 16 The Master’s (Calif.) 216 23 22 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 174 24 17 Milligan (Tenn.) 162 25 NR Campbellsville (Ky.) 132

Others Receiving Votes: WVU Tech 126, Cumberland’s (Ky.) 89, Carroll (Mont.) 73, Montreat (N.C.) 60, Northwestern (Iowa) 22, UC Merced 20, Ohio Christian 17, Goshen (Ind.) 16, Cumberland (Tenn.) 15, Reinhardt (Ga.) 13, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 5, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 5, SAGU (Texas) 3, Benedictine (Kan.) 3, Baker (Kan.) 3.

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics