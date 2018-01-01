Unranked Indiana Tech upsets No. 24 Madonna (Mich.)

Courtesy of Indiana Tech

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Tech men’s soccer team defeated No. 24-ranked Madonna, 1-0, Wednesday evening in Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) play at Warrior Athletic Field. It’s the Warriors first win over a ranked opponent since October 26, 2016, when they also defeated the Crusaders, who were ranked 25th, 3-2, in overtime in Fort Wayne.

The Warriors struck quickly as Joe Nash crossed one into the box that connected with the head of Erick Turner and found the back of the net in the third minute of the game for the lone goal of the match. The Crusaders had some opportunities to tie the game in the first half but were stopped by Tech keeper Edwin Rosado on all three chances.

Madonna turned up the offensive pressure on the hosts in the second half as they launched five shots on frame, but was unable to get any past Rosado as he notched his second shutout of the season. Tech posted their fourth straight shutout and sixth of the season while running their unbeaten streak to six games.

Tech (7-3-1, 3-0-1 WHAC) returns to action Friday as they travel to Siena Heights. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. from O’Laughlin Stadium.