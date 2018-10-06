NAIA Game of the Week: No. 20 Montana Tech at No. 22 Montana Western

By Pete Scantlebury, NAIA Manager of Athletics Communications
No. 22 Montana Western hosts No. 20 Montana Tech in a pivotal Frontier Conference game on Saturday in the NAIA Football Game of the Week.
Sixty-four miles separate these two schools on the map, but nothing separates them in the standings as both teams sport identical 3-1 records. Fans selected this match-up between the Orediggers and Bulldogs for the NAIA Game of the Week by just five votes over No. 1 Morningside at Midland.
Montana Western looks to bounce-back after a thrilling triple-overtime loss to Eastern Oregon University in a game it trailed by 28 points in the fourth quarter before mounting an unbelievable comeback. Montana Tech had an open date last weekend, and last beat Montana State-Northern 54-9 on Sept. 22.
Here's what fans need to know about the NAIA Football Game of the Week:
Don’t miss a minute of any NAIA Championship this season. Buy your All-Championship Pass today.
Montana Tech-Montana Western football: Game time, details
Game: No. 20 Montana Tech at No. 22 Montana Western
Time: 2 p.m. CT
Date: Oct. 6, 2018
Location: Vigilante Field, Dillon, Mont.
Montana Tech-Montana Western football: Game tickets
Ticket information for the Montana Tech-Montana Western football game can be found here.
Montana Tech-Montana Western football: Watch online
Fans can watch the Montana Tech-Montana Western college football game online via the NAIA Network.