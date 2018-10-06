NAIA Game of the Week: No. 20 Montana Tech at No. 22 Montana Western

By Pete Scantlebury, NAIA Manager of Athletics Communications

No. 22 Montana Western hosts No. 20 Montana Tech in a pivotal Frontier Conference game on Saturday in the NAIA Football Game of the Week.

Sixty-four miles separate these two schools on the map, but nothing separates them in the standings as both teams sport identical 3-1 records. Fans selected this match-up between the Orediggers and Bulldogs for the NAIA Game of the Week by just five votes over No. 1 Morningside at Midland.

Montana Western looks to bounce-back after a thrilling triple-overtime loss to Eastern Oregon University in a game it trailed by 28 points in the fourth quarter before mounting an unbelievable comeback. Montana Tech had an open date last weekend, and last beat Montana State-Northern 54-9 on Sept. 22.

Here's what fans need to know about the NAIA Football Game of the Week:

Montana Tech-Montana Western football: Game time, details

Game: No. 20 Montana Tech at No. 22 Montana Western

Time: 2 p.m. CT

Date: Oct. 6, 2018

Location: Vigilante Field, Dillon, Mont.

Montana Tech-Montana Western football: Game tickets

Ticket information for the Montana Tech-Montana Western football game can be found here.

Montana Tech-Montana Western football: Watch online

Fans can watch the Montana Tech-Montana Western college football game online via the NAIA Network.

College football: Ranked NAIA football games for Oct. 6, 2018

(5) Saint Francis (Ind.) @ (14) Concordia (Mich.)

(2) Southern Oregon @ (21) Rocky Mountain (Mont.)

(1) Morningside (Iowa) @ (RV) Midland (Neb.)

(3) Marian (Ind.) @ (25) St. Ambrose (Iowa)

(20) Montana Tech @ (22) Montana Western

Dordt (Iowa) @ (4) Northwestern (Iowa)

Point (Ga.) @ (6) Reinhardt (Ga.)

Cincinnati Christian (Ohio) @ (7) Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

(8) Evangel (Mo.) @ Graceland (Iowa)

MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) @ (9) Grand View (Iowa)

(10) Bethel (Tenn.) @ Campbellsville (Ky.)

Saint Mary (Kan.) @ (11) Kansas Wesleyan

Central Methodist (Mo.) @ (12) Benedictine (Kan.)

(13) Langston (Okla.) @ Texas Wesleyan

(15) Georgetown (Ky.) @ Cumberland (Tenn.)

(16) Dickinson State (N.D.) @ Waldorf (Iowa)

(17) Baker (Kan.) @ Peru State (Neb.)

(18) Cumberlands (Ky.) @ Union (Ky.)

(19) Arizona Christian @ Ottawa (Ariz.) (AZ)

Taylor (Ind.) @ (23) Siena Heights (Mich.)

(24) Southeastern (Fla.) @ Ave Maria (Fla.)

(RV) Eastern Oregon @ Montana State-Northern

(RV) Ottawa (Kan.) @ Sterling (Kan.)

Hastings (Neb.) @ (RV) Doane (Neb.)

Robert Morris (Ill.) @ (RV) Saint Xavier (Ill.)