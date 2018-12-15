Spirit Contain Firestorm in NAIA Football Upset

Story contributed by Ottawa (Ariz.) Athletics

SURPRISE, Ariz. – The OUAZ football team set the stage for what should be a fun rivalry between the two Arizona schools from the Sooner Athletic Conference by defeating No. 19 Arizona Christian 73-28 and sending them home from Spirit Field with their first loss of the season.

It took a little while for the OUAZ (3-3, 2-3 SAC) offense to get things going, but once they did the Spirit couldn’t be stopped. Down 14-7 with 8:35 to play in the second quarter, OUAZ scored 38 straight points to build a 45-14 lead with 4:40 to play in the third quarter.

After Arizona Christian (5-1, 3-1) got some life with consecutive scoring drives to pull within 45-28 at the 1:06 mark of the third quarter, OUAZ put the game away with 28 unanswered points.

OUAZ finished the night with a season high 638 yards of total offense. They scored touchdowns rushing, passing, and on defense, while also adding a field goal along the way.

Austin McCullough completed 19 of 39 passes for 429 yards and six touchdowns. In the third quarter, McCullough found Brandon McLaughlin three times for 163 yards three scores. The scoring plays went for 71 yards, 62 yards, and 30 yards and were part of just 10 plays run during the three possessions.

Shamar Moreland also got in on the action with 129 yards rushing and two touchdowns while also adding a 69-yard punt return for a touchdown.

The Spirit defense held the nation’s sixth-ranked offensive team to 413 yards – nearly 100 yards below their season average – and they forced three turnovers. David Jones and Santiago Medina each had interceptions while De’Jon Wilson returned a fumble 28 yards for a touchdown.

Jones had a stellar night on defense with a team-high nine tackles – seven solo – and four pass breakups and a forced fumble to go with his 23-yard interception return. Alema Collins added seven tackles and two pass breakups from his defensive line position.

OUAZ will look for consecutive wins for the first time in school history next week when they welcome Texas College to Spirit Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., on October 13 on Church Youth Group Night.

NOTES

Kenneth Steele Jr. recorded one-half sack to move his total to 10 on the season. He also assisted on a tackle-for-loss to give him 10 TFLs on the year.

Moreland’s 123-yard rushing night gives OUAZ a 100-yard rusher in three straight games after having none in the first three games of the year.

McCullough’s 429 yards are a new season high for an OUAZ quarterback and this is his fourth straight 300-yard performance.

McLaughlin set a new OUAZ high with 163 receiving yards while recording his third 100-yard game of the year.

John Williams was a perfect 10 of 10 on PAT attempts to extend his run to 32 consecutive made chances.

Williams also converted a field goal for a season high 13 points and a second straight week with double digit points scored.

Austin Bohn averaged 44.5 yards per punt in four kicks including a long of 52 yards.

The plus-1 turnover margin by OUAZ is the first time the Spirit have win the turnover battle since game two against Langston.

The final eight touchdowns OUAZ scored all went for 30-plus yards, including four of 62 or more yards.