2018 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll Five (Oct. 8)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the second consecutive week, upsets dominated the headlines in the NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. While Morningside (Iowa) collected a dominant win over Midland (Neb.), an upset of then-No. 2 Southern Oregon by Rocky Mountain (Mont.) allowed Marian (Ind.) to continue its ascent in the poll.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

Morningside’s 77-21 win over Midland, which was receiving votes in the last week’s Top 25, was another in a string of blowout victories. The Mustangs have outscored their opponents 348-72 in 2018 and have shut-out two of their last three opponents.

No. 2 Marian (Ind.) put its explosive offense and shut-down defense on display with a 52-0 win over Saint Ambrose (Iowa) over the weekend. Defensive lineman Mac Dutra leads the nation in sacks per game with 1.80.

Three newcomers join the fray this week as Ottawa (Kan.), Webber International (Fla.) and Eastern Oregon grab spot. This is the second appearance in 2018 for Webber International and the first for Eastern Oregon and Ottawa.

Carroll (Mont.) owns the most No. 1-rankings with 57, followed by former NAIA member Sioux Falls (S.D.) (55) and Georgetown (Ky.) (25). Marian and Morningside are tied at 22.

Morningside holds the longest active streak with 144-straight Top 25 mentions.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

2018 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll Five (Oct. 8)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Morningside (Iowa) [15] 6-0 366 2 3 Marian (Ind.) [1] 5-0 351 3 4 Northwestern (Iowa) 6-0 339 4 6 Reinhardt (Ga.) 5-1 308 4 7 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 4-1 308 6 8 Evangel (Mo.) 7-0 299 7 2 Southern Oregon 4-1 282 8 9 Grand View (Iowa) 4-1 267 9 10 Bethel (Tenn.) 6-0 246 10 11 Kansas Wesleyan 6-0 226 11 14 Concordia (Mich.) 5-1 220 12 12 Benedictine (Kan.) 5-1 214 13 5 Saint Francis (Ind.) 4-2 198 14 13 Langston (Okla.) 4-1 189 15 15 Georgetown (Ky.) 4-2 167 16 21 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 4-2 152 17 17 Baker (Kan.) 4-2 151 18 18 Cumberlands (Ky.) 6-1 143 19 22 Montana Western 4-1 117 20 23 Siena Heights (Mich.) 5-0 102 21 16 Dickinson State (N.D.) 4-2 65 22 NR Ottawa (Kan.) 5-1 50 23 NR Webber International (Fla.) 4-1 43 24 NR Eastern Oregon 3-2 37 25 20 Montana Tech 3-2 33

Dropped from the Top 25: Arizona Christian, Southeastern (Fla.), St. Ambrose (Iowa)

Others Receiving Votes: Arizona Christian 27, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 22, Avila (Mo.) 10