By Pete Scantlebury, NAIA Manager of Athletics Communication
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Erick Turner of Indiana Tech has been named the NAIA National Men's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week and Wilfred Nyamsi of Central Methodist (Mo.) has been named the NAIA National Men's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week, the National office announced Tuesday. Turner and Nyamsi were selected based on their performances from Oct. 1-7 and were chosen out of a pool of conference, Association of Independent Institutions and unaffiliated group winners.
Men's soccer offensive player of the week
Erick Turner, Indiana Tech
5-11 JR F, Guayaquil, Ecuador
- Tallied four of the five Warriors goals on the week, including the game-winner in the upset over No. 24 Madonna. Notched his second hat-trick of the season in the road win over Siena Heights, scoring twice in the first half to give Tech a 3-1 advantage. Scored just 2:23 into the game against the Crusaders with a header.
- Four goals
- One hat-trick
- Eight total points
Men's soccer defensive player of the week
Wilfred Nyamsi, Central Methodist (Mo.)
6-1 SR D, Paris, France
- Nyamsi was a key defensive factor in two shutout games on the road against nationally ranked conference opponents. Nyamsi's block of a potential tying-goal against No. 10 Baker led to a 1-0 victory; he also was a stalwart on the backline in a scoreless tie against No. 7 Missouri Valley.
- Led two shutout defensive efforts
- Tied No. 7 Missouri Valley, defeated No. 10 Baker
- Blocked an attempt by Baker to preserve the victory
Don’t miss a minute of any NAIA Championship this season. Buy your All-Championship Pass today.
For more information on NAIA Men's Soccer, click here.
For a complete listing of all national statistics, click here.Offensive Nominees: Emanuel Santos, Lyon (Ark.); Juan Gomez, Point (Ga.); Joshua Bynoe, Marymount California; Jordan Travis, Northwest (Wash.); Albert Arabik, Roosevelt (Ill.); Roderic Green, Spring Arbor (Mich.); Paul Anderson, William Jessup (Calif.); Robert Wiseman, Midland (Neb.); Felipe Hideki, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.); Stefan Cvetanovic, Oklahoma Wesleyan; Bakary Bagayoko, Cumberland (Tenn.); Anthonio Coletto, Waldorf (Iowa); Joash Williams, Wiley (Texas); Harry Reilly, Rio Grande (Ohio); Ryan Williams, John Brown (Ark.); Yazid Omri, Mobile (Ala.); Kensley Jean Baptiste, Ave Maria (Fla.)
Defensive Nominees: Gianni Santin, Lyon (Ark.); Torge Wiedenroth, Reinhardt (Ga.); David Hernandez, UC Merced; Shane Badertscher, Saint Xavier (Ill.); Kurt Hamlin, Grace (Ind.); Tulio Melo, Rocky Mountain (Mont.); Victor Negrete, Vanguard (Calif.); Kieran Harrison, Hastings (Neb.); Sawyer Levy, Green Mountain (Vt.); Jean-Claude Swartz, Ottawa (Kan.); Bennet Strutz, Cumberland (Tenn.); Fernando Garcia, Wiley (Texas); Richard Dearle, Rio Grande (Ohio); Ziggy Camejo, Wayland Baptist (Texas); Guilherme Altoe, Mobile (Ala.); Ben Barnes, Thomas (Ga.); Edwin Rosado, Indiana Tech
2018-19 Men's Soccer Composite Award Winners (Defensive, Offensive)
Week 1 (September 05): Torge Wiedenroth, Reinhardt (Ga.) , Ram Keller, Southwestern (Kan.)
Week 2 (September 12): Ryan Harrisskitt, Columbia (Mo.) , Parker Moon, Columbia (Mo.)
Week 3 (September 19): Zach Weidman, Spring Arbor (Mich.) , Morris Kamara, Spring Arbor (Mich.)
Week 4 (September 26): Julien Gregoire, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) , Jonas Arcalean, Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
Week 5 (October 03): Liam Ward, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) , Aaron Whitten, Reinhardt (Ga.)
Week 6 (October 10): Wilfred Nyamsi, Central Methodist (Mo.) , Erick Turner, Indiana Tech