By Pete Scantlebury, NAIA Manager of Athletics Communication

Erick Turner of Indiana Tech has been named the NAIA National Men's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week

and Wilfred Nyamsi of Central Methodist (Mo.) has been named the NAIA National Men's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week

were selected based on their performances from Oct. 1-7 and were chosen out of a pool of conference, Association of Independent Institutions and unaffiliated group winners.