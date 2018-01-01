2018 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll Six (Oct. 9)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Spring Arbor (Mich.) remained both undefeated (with a tie) and on top of the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 in the latest edition. The Cougars garnered 16 of the 18 first place votes as William Carey (Miss.) continued to impress with two votes for the top spot. The Crusaders have outscored their last four opponents 29-1.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

The shutout streak for Spring Arbor came to a halt on Oct. 3rd when Indiana Wesleyan scored in the 31st minute of its game. The Cougars held opponents scoreless for over 635 consecutive minutes.

Goalkeeper Allison Keizer (Spring Arbor) ranks No. 1 in the nation in goals against per game (0.240).

Martin Methodist (Tenn.) jumped from No. 7 to No. 4 this week after a big 6-1 win over then-No. 8 Cumberland (Tenn.).

MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) makes its first appearance in the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 this week with an impressive 1-0 overtime victory over then-No. 4 Benedictine (Kan.) on Oct. 2.

Spring Arbor continues to hold the longest active Top 25 Poll streak, moving to 91 consecutive appearances in the poll. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the national record since 1999 with 203 consecutive appearances, which was stopped on Oct. 24, 2017. Keiser (Fla.) is right behind Spring Arbor at No. 9, extending its streak to 89 weeks.

Lindsey Wilson own the most No. 1 rankings since 1999 with 58, followed by former member Azusa Pacific (Calif.) with 32. Spring Arbor is in third with 22 followed closely by Westmont (Calif.) and former member Concordia (Ore.) with 19 apiece.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

For the complete ratings calendar, click here

Don’t miss a minute of any NAIA Championship this season. Buy your All-Championship Pass today.

2018 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll Six (Oct. 9)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Spring Arbor (Mich.) [16] 10-0-1 497 2 2 William Carey (Miss.) [2] 11-1 483 3 3 Southeastern (Fla.) 10-1-1 452 4 7 Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 11-0-1 446 5 5 Vanguard (Calif.) 9-1 444 6 9 Keiser (Fla.) 11-2-1 422 7 6 John Brown (Ark.) 9-2-1 390 8 11 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 10-2 378 9 4 Benedictine (Kan.) 10-1-2 371 10 8 Cumberland (Tenn.) 11-1 343 11 10 Westmont (Calif.) 9-1-1 338 12 12 Oklahoma Wesleyan 6-2-1 335 13 14 Mobile (Ala.) 9-3 292 14 13 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 4-2-2 283 15 16 Georgia Gwinnett 9-2 259 16 15 Hastings (Neb.) 8-0-2 258 17 17 Marian (Ind.) 7-3-2 248 18 24 Science & Arts (Okla.) 10-3 229 19 19 Columbia (Mo.) 8-3 201 20 21 Trinity Christian (Ill.) 13-0 183 21 20 Midland (Neb.) 8-1-1 178 21 NR MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 10-0-1 178 23 22 The Master's (Calif.) 10-3-1 155 24 23 Central Methodist (Mo.) 10-3 98 25 NR University of Northwestern Ohio 6-3-3 94

Dropped from the Top 25: Taylor (Ind.), Oklahoma City

Others Receiving Votes: Taylor (Ind.) 87, Grace (Ind.) 80, Eastern Oregon 58, Ottawa (Kan.) 45, Oklahoma City 29, Cumberlands (Ky.) 24, Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 20, Indiana Wesleyan 15, Concordia (Neb.) 13, St. Thomas (Texas) 6, Aquinas (Mich.) 5