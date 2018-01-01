2018 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Week 6 (Oct. 9)

By Pete Scantlebury, NAIA Manager of Athletics Communications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Just one point separates the top of the 2018 NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, as William Carey (Miss.) is atop the standings yet again, but separated from No. 2 Oklahoma Wesleyan by the slimmest of margins.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

William Carey maintained its unblemished record with two shutout wins against Brewton-Parker (Ga.) and Middle Georgia State by a combined 14-0 score line . The Crusades have six shutout victories on the season and are 11-0-0 overall.

Oklahoma Wesleyan gained a first-place vote after an undefeated week. The Eagles' defense saw its goalless streak end at 383:33 in a 9-2 win over Avila. Prior to that goal in the game's 65th minute, the Eagles had not surrendered a goal since the 41st minute against Bethel (Kan.) on Sept. 22.

Rio Grande (Ohio) received the final first-place vote of this week and maintained its No. 5 ranking. Rio Grande is also a perfect 11-0-0 this season.

University of Northwestern Ohio, Southern Oregon and Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) all entered the poll this week. They made appearances at Nos. 23, 24 and 25, respectively.

Westmont (Calif.), Madonna (Mich.) and Columbia (Mo.) fell out of the poll.

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record as the longest consecutively ranked active school at 123-straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 in 2007. Rio Grande is second on the list with 113 consecutive polls.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team's ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

For the complete men’s soccer ratings calendar, click here.

2018 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 5 (Oct. 2)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL (FIRST-PLACE VOTES) RECORD POINTS 1 1 William Carey (Miss.) (9) 11-0-0 490 2 2 Oklahoma Wesleyan (8) 9-1-0 489 3 3 Mobile (Ala.) 11-1-0 465 4 4 Hastings (Neb.) 9-2-0 440 5 5 Rio Grande (Ohio) (1) 11-0-0 431 6 6 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 9-1-1 424 7 9 Central Methodist (Mo.) 10-1-2 403 8 8 Bellevue (Neb.) 11-0-2 389 9 7 Missouri Valley 6-2-3 362 10 11 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 11-1-0 361 11 13 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 10-2-0 321 12 14 Reinhardt (Ga.) 10-0-1 314 13 12 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 8-2-0 309 14 18 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 10-2-0 303 15 17 Corban (Ore.) 9-1-1 259 16 15 Benedictine (Kan.) 7-3-3 244 17 20 Vanguard (Calif.) 7-3-1 225 18 19 Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 12-1-0 223 19 10 Baker (Kan.) 9-4-0 221 20 21 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 10-3-0 205 21 22 Southeastern (Fla.) 8-1-1 178 22 16 Menlo (Calif.) 8-3-0 172 23 NR University of Northwestern Ohio 8-2-2 124 24 NR Southern Oregon 10-2-1 101 25 NR Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 8-2-0 84

Dropped from the Top 25: Westmont (Calif.), Columbia (Mo.), Madonna (Mich.)

Receiving votes: William Woods (Mo.) 54, WVU Tech 53, Georgia Gwinnett 49, Westmont (Calif.) 49, Bethel (Tenn.) 47, Grace (Ind.) 24, Marymount California 20, Science & Arts (Okla.) 20, Keiser (Fla.) 15, Cumberlands (Ky.) 12, Columbia (Mo.) 11, Indiana Tech 9, Point (Ga.) 9, Kansas Wesleyan 5, LSU Alexandria (La.) 4, Arizona Christian 3, Madonna (Mich.) 3