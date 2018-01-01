stop
2018 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Week 6 (Oct. 9)

Narrow margin separates William Carey (Miss.), Oklahoma Wesleyan at the top

By Pete Scantlebury, NAIA Manager of Athletics Communications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Just one point separates the top of the 2018 NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, as William Carey (Miss.) is atop the standings yet again, but separated from No. 2 Oklahoma Wesleyan by the slimmest of margins.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

  • William Carey maintained its unblemished record with two shutout wins against Brewton-Parker (Ga.) and Middle Georgia State by a combined 14-0 score line. The Crusades have six shutout victories on the season and are 11-0-0 overall.
  • Oklahoma Wesleyan gained a first-place vote after an undefeated week. The Eagles’ defense saw its goalless streak end at 383:33 in a 9-2 win over Avila. Prior to that goal in the game’s 65th minute, the Eagles had not surrendered a goal since the 41st minute against Bethel (Kan.) on Sept. 22.
  • Rio Grande (Ohio) received the final first-place vote of this week and maintained its No. 5 ranking. Rio Grande is also a perfect 11-0-0 this season.
  • University of Northwestern Ohio, Southern Oregon and Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) all entered the poll this week. They made appearances at Nos. 23, 24 and 25, respectively.
  • Westmont (Calif.), Madonna (Mich.) and Columbia (Mo.) fell out of the poll.
  • Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record as the longest consecutively ranked active school at 123-straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 in 2007. Rio Grande is second on the list with 113 consecutive polls.

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
  • For the complete men’s soccer ratings calendar, click here.

 

2018 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 5 (Oct. 2)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL (FIRST-PLACE VOTES) RECORD POINTS
1 1 William Carey (Miss.) (9) 11-0-0 490
2 2 Oklahoma Wesleyan (8) 9-1-0 489
3 3 Mobile (Ala.) 11-1-0 465
4 4 Hastings (Neb.) 9-2-0 440
5 5 Rio Grande (Ohio) (1) 11-0-0 431
6 6 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 9-1-1 424
7 9 Central Methodist (Mo.) 10-1-2 403
8 8 Bellevue (Neb.) 11-0-2 389
9 7 Missouri Valley 6-2-3 362
10 11 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 11-1-0 361
11 13 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 10-2-0 321
12 14 Reinhardt (Ga.) 10-0-1 314
13 12 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 8-2-0 309
14 18 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 10-2-0 303
15 17 Corban (Ore.) 9-1-1 259
16 15 Benedictine (Kan.) 7-3-3 244
17 20 Vanguard (Calif.) 7-3-1 225
18 19 Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 12-1-0 223
19 10 Baker (Kan.) 9-4-0 221
20 21 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 10-3-0 205
21 22 Southeastern (Fla.) 8-1-1 178
22 16 Menlo (Calif.) 8-3-0 172
23 NR University of Northwestern Ohio 8-2-2 124
24 NR Southern Oregon 10-2-1 101
25 NR Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 8-2-0 84

Dropped from the Top 25: Westmont (Calif.), Columbia (Mo.), Madonna (Mich.)

Receiving votes: William Woods (Mo.) 54, WVU Tech 53, Georgia Gwinnett 49, Westmont (Calif.) 49, Bethel (Tenn.) 47, Grace (Ind.) 24, Marymount California 20, Science & Arts (Okla.) 20, Keiser (Fla.) 15, Cumberlands (Ky.) 12, Columbia (Mo.) 11, Indiana Tech 9, Point (Ga.) 9, Kansas Wesleyan 5, LSU Alexandria (La.) 4, Arizona Christian 3, Madonna (Mich.) 3

