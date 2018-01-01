2018 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Week 6 (Oct. 9)

By Pete Scantlebury, NAIA Manager of Athletics Communications
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Just one point separates the top of the 2018 NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, as William Carey (Miss.) is atop the standings yet again, but separated from No. 2 Oklahoma Wesleyan by the slimmest of margins.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):
- William Carey maintained its unblemished record with two shutout wins against Brewton-Parker (Ga.) and Middle Georgia State by a combined 14-0
score line. The Crusades have six shutout victories on the season and are 11-0-0 overall.
- Oklahoma Wesleyan gained a first-place vote after an undefeated week. The Eagles’ defense saw its goalless streak end at 383:33 in a 9-2 win over Avila. Prior to that goal in the game’s 65th minute, the Eagles had not surrendered a goal since the 41st minute against Bethel (Kan.) on Sept. 22.
- Rio Grande (Ohio) received the final first-place vote
ofthis week and maintained its No. 5 ranking. RioGrande is also a perfect 11-0-0 this season.
- University of Northwestern Ohio, Southern Oregon and Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) all entered the poll this week. They made appearances at Nos. 23, 24 and 25, respectively.
- Westmont (Calif.), Madonna (Mich.) and Columbia (Mo.) fell out of the poll.
- Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record as the longest consecutively ranked active school at 123-straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 in 2007.
RioGrande is second on the list with 113 consecutive polls.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for
second-placeand so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
- For the complete men’s soccer
ratingscalendar, click here.
2018 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 5 (Oct. 2)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL (FIRST-PLACE VOTES)
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|1
|William Carey (Miss.) (9)
|11-0-0
|490
|2
|2
|Oklahoma Wesleyan (8)
|9-1-0
|489
|3
|3
|Mobile (Ala.)
|11-1-0
|465
|4
|4
|Hastings (Neb.)
|9-2-0
|440
|5
|5
|Rio Grande (Ohio) (1)
|11-0-0
|431
|6
|6
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|9-1-1
|424
|7
|9
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|10-1-2
|403
|8
|8
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|11-0-2
|389
|9
|7
|Missouri Valley
|6-2-3
|362
|10
|11
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|11-1-0
|361
|11
|13
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|10-2-0
|321
|12
|14
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|10-0-1
|314
|13
|12
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|8-2-0
|309
|14
|18
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|10-2-0
|303
|15
|17
|Corban (Ore.)
|9-1-1
|259
|16
|15
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|7-3-3
|244
|17
|20
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|7-3-1
|225
|18
|19
|Southwestern Christian (Okla.)
|12-1-0
|223
|19
|10
|Baker (Kan.)
|9-4-0
|221
|20
|21
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|10-3-0
|205
|21
|22
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|8-1-1
|178
|22
|16
|Menlo (Calif.)
|8-3-0
|172
|23
|NR
|University of Northwestern Ohio
|8-2-2
|124
|24
|NR
|Southern Oregon
|10-2-1
|101
|25
|NR
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|8-2-0
|84
Dropped from the Top 25: Westmont (Calif.), Columbia (Mo.), Madonna (Mich.)
Receiving votes: William Woods (Mo.) 54, WVU Tech 53, Georgia Gwinnett 49, Westmont (Calif.) 49, Bethel (Tenn.) 47, Grace (Ind.) 24, Marymount California 20, Science & Arts (Okla.) 20, Keiser (Fla.) 15, Cumberlands (Ky.) 12, Columbia (Mo.) 11, Indiana Tech 9, Point (Ga.) 9, Kansas Wesleyan 5, LSU Alexandria (La.) 4, Arizona Christian 3, Madonna (Mich.) 3