2018 NAIA Men's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 3

By Lexi Naegele, Athletic Communications Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Oklahoma City continues to dominate the No. 1 rank in the NAIA Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, while St. Francis jumps to No. 2 with a handful of first-place votes, announced the national office on Wednesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):

• Top-ranked Oklahoma City takes its first 2018 victory at the Oklahoma Baptist Invitational. The team captured the first place finish over 13 other teams

• Southern Oregon holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings with 34 all time.

• Southern Oregon also holds the record for the longest active streak of being in the Top 25 with 94 straight appearances, dating back to 2008.



Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is represented by one rater.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.” For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2018 Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 3

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] POINTS 1 1 Oklahoma City [15] 585 2 3 St. Francis (Ill.) [5] 568 3 2 Southern Oregon [1] 563 4 4 College of Idaho 529 5 5 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 508 6 6 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 484 7 10 Indiana Wesleyan 457 8 8 Eastern Oregon 454 9 9 Saint Mary (Kan.) 450 10 7 Columbia (Mo.) 448 11 12 Taylor (Ind.) 405 12 11 Aquinas (Mich.) 377 13 13 Cornerstone (Mich.) 356 14 14 Westmont (Calif.) 348 15 15 Shawnee State (Ohio) 333 16 16 Northwest Christian 285 17 21 Dordt (Iowa) 274 18 18 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 255 19 17 Indiana Tech 252 20 20 Oregon Tech 231 21 22 The Master’s (Calif.) 205 22 23 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 184 23 NR WVU Tech 160 24 24 Milligan (Tenn.) 156 25 25 Campbellsville (Ky.) 130

Others Receiving Votes: Madonna (Mich.) 95, Cumberlands (Ky.) 80, Carroll (Mont.) 76, Doane (Neb.) 51, UC Merced 36, Montreat (N.C.) 36, Trinity Christian (Ill.) 20, Ohio Christian 13, Cumberland (Tenn.) 9, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 6, SAGU (Texas) 6, Goshen (Ind.) 6, Reinhardt (Ga.) 5, Benedictine (Kan.) 5.

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics