Women's Cross Country

2018 NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 3

Latest women's cross-country poll shows little change

By Lexi Naegele, Athletic Communications Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – No. 1 ranked Wayland Baptist (Texas) stays on top after placing first in a big mid-week meet, the national office announced on Wednesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):

• Top-ranked Wayland Baptist takes its first 2018 victory at the South Plains College Open this past week. The team captured the first place finish over 10 other teams.
• Simon Fraser (B.C.) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings with 41 all time.
• College of Idaho holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school, appearing in 78-straight polls.

Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
• Each conference is represented by one rater.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.” For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here. 

2018 Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll – No. 3

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] FINAL POINTS
1 1 Wayland Baptist [14] 581
2 2 Taylor (Ind.) [5] 574
3 3 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) [2] 555
4 4 Oregon Tech 534
5 6 Aquinas (Mich.) 521
6 5 Madonna (Mich.) 482
7 7 Milligan (Tenn.) 472
8 10 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 458
9 9 Dordt (Iowa) 454
10 12 Southern Oregon 401
11 13 St. Francis (Ill.) 375
12 11 Oklahoma City 369
13 14 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 365
14 8 College of Idaho 333
15 18 Cornerstone (Mich.) 329
16 15 Point Park (Pa.) 321
17 16 Vanguard (Calif.) 297
18 17 St. Ambrose (Iowa) 268
19 19 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 229
20 21 Northwest Christian 220
21 20 Saint Mary (Kan.) 219
22 22 Hastings (Neb.) 213
23 25 Indiana Wesleyan 186
24 24 Southeastern (Fla.) 150
25 23 Southwestern (Kan.) 112

Others Receiving Votes: Northwestern (Iowa) 99, Bethel (Ind.) 79, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 41, Friends (Kan.) 30, Dickinson State (N.D.) 29, Concordia (Neb.) 28, Westmont (Calif.) 24, Columbia (Mo.) 24, Trinity Christian (Ill.) 20, Morningside (Iowa) 14, Montana Western 10, St. Thomas (Fla.) 9, Cumberland (Tenn.) 7, Spring Arbor (Mich.) 5, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 3.

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics

Championship Information

NAIA Women's Cross Country Championship

39th ANNUAL WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
November 16, 2018
Cedar Rapids, Iowa

