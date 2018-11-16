2018 NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 3

By Lexi Naegele, Athletic Communications Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – No. 1 ranked Wayland Baptist (Texas) stays on top after placing first in a big mid-week meet, the national office announced on Wednesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):

• Top-ranked Wayland Baptist takes its first 2018 victory at the South Plains College Open this past week. The team captured the first place finish over 10 other teams.

• Simon Fraser (B.C.) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings with 41 all time.

• College of Idaho holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school, appearing in 78-straight polls.



Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

• Each conference is represented by one rater.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.” For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.



2018 Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll – No. 3

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] FINAL POINTS 1 1 Wayland Baptist [14] 581 2 2 Taylor (Ind.) [5] 574 3 3 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) [2] 555 4 4 Oregon Tech 534 5 6 Aquinas (Mich.) 521 6 5 Madonna (Mich.) 482 7 7 Milligan (Tenn.) 472 8 10 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 458 9 9 Dordt (Iowa) 454 10 12 Southern Oregon 401 11 13 St. Francis (Ill.) 375 12 11 Oklahoma City 369 13 14 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 365 14 8 College of Idaho 333 15 18 Cornerstone (Mich.) 329 16 15 Point Park (Pa.) 321 17 16 Vanguard (Calif.) 297 18 17 St. Ambrose (Iowa) 268 19 19 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 229 20 21 Northwest Christian 220 21 20 Saint Mary (Kan.) 219 22 22 Hastings (Neb.) 213 23 25 Indiana Wesleyan 186 24 24 Southeastern (Fla.) 150 25 23 Southwestern (Kan.) 112

Others Receiving Votes: Northwestern (Iowa) 99, Bethel (Ind.) 79, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 41, Friends (Kan.) 30, Dickinson State (N.D.) 29, Concordia (Neb.) 28, Westmont (Calif.) 24, Columbia (Mo.) 24, Trinity Christian (Ill.) 20, Morningside (Iowa) 14, Montana Western 10, St. Thomas (Fla.) 9, Cumberland (Tenn.) 7, Spring Arbor (Mich.) 5, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 3.

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics